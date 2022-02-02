“Modern Twist To A Classic Childhood Favourite” – Theatre Review: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe @Theatre Royal

This week, Nottingham’s Theatre Royal host the smash hit production of childhood classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. This adaptation of a well-known favourite will leave you in awe as you revisit the wonderful world of Narnia – but this time with an enchanting twist. Beatrice Oladeji reviews.

Now if you grew up in the UK it is likely you have read, seen or heard of the classic story by C.S Lewis, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. But believe me when I say – you haven’t seen it told like this before.

the costuming and overall staging was breathtaking

As someone who read the book multiple times as a child I was intrigued to see if it would live up to my harsh expectations, and I must say I was completely blown away. From the minute the show had begun I was captivated and it felt as though 10-year-old me had her imagination brought to life right onstage.

The costuming and overall staging was breathtaking, and I admired how cleverly each scene transformed into another without making us lose focus on the plot. The addition of the chorus was effective and enjoyable to watch – their live singing and dancing really brought the performance to life.

I believe that representation is important in theatre

It was also very refreshing to see such a diverse cast, and I particularly appreciated the roles of Lucy, Susan, Edmund and Peter, who were played by black and mixed actors. I believe that representation is important in theatre, so that was a bonus for me.

Samantha Womack’s performance as the White Witch also deserves a mention. Known for her performance as Ronnie Mitchell in BBC’s EastEnders (back when it was actually good), she performs so well as a villain here and I don’t think they could’ve cast a better White Witch.

