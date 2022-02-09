Tom Walker Announces Intimate UK Tour

Gemma Cockrell

Brit Award winner and biggest selling UK signed artist of 2019 Tom Walker has announced a special run of UK dates next month. The 8-date tour will give fans a sneak peak of some brand-new music, alongside some of his biggest tracks like Leave A Light On and Just You And I from his Number 1, platinum selling debut album ‘What A Time To Be Alive’, in intimate venues across the country.

The announcement follows his new single Something Beautiful, which was released last October and was his first new music in nearly two years. The track, which features rapper Masked Wolf, reached a staggering 5 million global streams in just a matter of weeks, putting him firmly back on the map. This led to various TV and radio appearances at the end of 2021, including the opportunity to perform with The Duchess Of Cambridge from Westminster Abbey as part of the ‘Royal Carols: Together At Christmas’, which was broadcast on ITV. The Duchess joined Tom on piano for a memorable rendition of his Christmas track For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

The tour will be stopping off at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on 21st March 2022, and it is definitely not one to be missed. Tickets will go on sale at 10am this Friday, 11th February. Here is a full list of all of the tour dates:

March

Tue 15th LIVERPOOL, Arts Club (Theatre)

Wed 16th SHEFFIELD, O2 Academy

Thu 17th NORWICH, Epic

Sat 19th DUNDEE, Church

Sun 20th ABERDEEN, Tunnels

Mon 21st NOTTINGHAM, Rescue Rooms

Wed 23rd SWANSEA, Sin City

Thu 24th LONDON, Omeara

Featured image courtesy of Matt Holyoak. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @iamtomwalker via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

