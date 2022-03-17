Charity Boxing Event At Pryzm

Natasha Saxton

A Charity Boxing Event is taking place at Pryzm Nottingham on Sunday 20th March 2022 at 6pm. In addition to the amateur boxing, the night will also consist of entertainment and charity raffles hosted by Pryzm.

Around 30 volunteers from the hospitality industry within the city will be competing, such as: Mojo, Bierkeller, Revolution, Mowgli, the Angel Microbrewery, Brewdog and more. The participants have undertaken 8 weeks of training at Team Valentines Boxing Boot-camp to prepare for the event.

The manager of Revolution has organised the event, after working in Revolution for 10 years. The main reason for holding the event is due to the hospitality industry being renowned for having poor mental health among their staff, especially with the negative impact Covid has had on the industry. It aims to raise awareness, bring the industry together and also raise money for two mental health charities: ‘Mind’ and ‘CALM’.

Standard tickets cost £25 and are now available exclusively on Groubook using the link below:

https://groubook.co.uk/en/store/NGCB-/1215254

To donate to Mind & CALM, follow the links below to the just giving pages:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nottsgrafterscbe

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nottsgrafterscb

