Meet the 2022 SU Candidates: Yan Lu For Activities Officer

Yan Lu is running in the 2022 SU elections for the role of Activities Officer. Impact’s Elizabeth Marshall caught up with her to ask her a few questions.

Q1: What do you think makes you a good fit for Activities Officer?

Because I want to create a great community for our university students. And I want to make sure more international students join in with university life. Most international students, especially Chinese students, don’t always participate in our university activities. But, in fact, I think our university activities are very good and always well-organised. So, I think Chinese students should join because then they will be included.

I want to help every student’s individual development during their university life

Q2: Why did you run for the role of Activities Officer?

I want to help make the university and its events and societies to be engaging and accessible for every student in our university. And I hope everyone can find their individual interests. I want to help every student’s individual development during their university life.

Q3: How have your experiences prepared you for the role?

In my undergraduate studies, I joined many clubs and societies. I joined the Outreach Club, as well as some clubs just out of interest, such as badminton and the health club. The outreach club is one part of our university and they needed to get some funds from businesses to help our student clubs to have money to hold their activities. I think this experience helped me a lot to develop my interpersonal skills. It also helped me to know more about how to organise activities well. I think it’s a good experience that will help me in my role as activities officer.

I think the most important aspect is promotion

Q4: How do you plan on making societies and union activities more accessible to everyone?

First of all, I think we should promote these activities better in the university. I think everyone should know we have these activities and events, including other campaign groups or volunteer groups. This is so that we can let everyone join us, especially international students. So I think the most important aspect is promotion.

Firstly, we can promote activities in our campus in person. Secondly, we can post information in social media such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. We can send emails to students who have joined societies and clubs, so we have their email, so they can know.

Q5: Boots or SPAR?

Spar! Because I went there very frequently in China before I came to university here.

Voting for the SU 2022 elections closes at 1pm on Friday 25th March.

You can read Yan Lu’s manifesto here. The link to vote is here.

