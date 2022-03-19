New Releases Roundup – Melody’s Echo Chamber, Night Moves, Superorganism and Feverjaw

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

As the weather picks up and we get into Spring, Gemma and Kiah review the latest releases from Melody’s Echo Chamber, Night Moves, Superorganism and Feverjaw.

Melody’s Echo Chamber – Personal Message

Melody’s Echo Chamber has just released the second single from her third album. The single is titled Personal Message, taken from the album ‘Looking Backward’, which will be released on 29th April. The track was inspired by Melody’s time living by the sea in the south of France, and it has a warm tone, combining blissful and confident vocals with soaring, euphoric strings to bring her memories from this period of time to life. The enchanting track is tinged with nostalgia and charm thanks to the consistent strumming of an acoustic guitar which runs throughout, providing a secure basis on top of which multiple complex layers are able to soar. Gemma Cockrell

Night Moves – Vulnerable Hours

The new track from Night Moves, titled Vulnerable Hours, was written as part of the NPR’s Song Confessional podcast, where songwriters turn anonymous stories and confessions into songs. The song is a classic Night Moves track, blending classic rock with Americana and a Nashville twang. The lyrics are the most interesting and unique aspect of the song – it is about a recently widowed 70-year-old man and his experiences with using dating apps – something I can safely say I have never listened to a song about before. Gemma Cockrell

Superorganism – Teenager

The sound of Teenager uses a unique blend of sounds, synths, glitchy guitars and layered vocals, to build upon the classic Superorganism sound

Indie pop band Superorganism’s playful new track Teenager is the first to be released from their upcoming second album ‘World Wide Pop’. Almost 4 years since their last single release, Superorganism have made their long-awaited comeback, discussing the glamourisation of growing up, and suggesting that being a teenager isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The sound of Teenager uses a unique blend of sounds, synths, glitchy guitars and layered vocals, to build upon the classic Superorganism sound. Teenager also features Superorganism’s former tour friends CHAI and Pi Ja Ma. Alongside the single release, the band have announced a Wild World Pop tour, featuring dates in the UK, Europe and US, as well as the departure of three former band members. Kiah Tooke

Feverjaw – Midsommar

Feverjaw are a three-piece band from Cardiff who have released Midsommar as their first single from upcoming EP ‘Casual Abrasive’. Starting with an anthemic guitar intro, Midsommar was inspired by the pains of toxic love, with the song’s lyrics discussing a problematic relationship. The sound was mastered at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, which has frequently been referred to as the centre for British rock and roll music. Midsommar is Feverjaw’s follow up to their debut album ‘All Bets Are Off’ which was released via SWND Records. Feverjaw have been releasing music since the band’s formation in 2019, developing their rock inspired sound. Kiah Tooke

Featured image courtesy of Nina via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @melodyprochet via instagram.com. No changes made to these images.

