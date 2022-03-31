Nottingham Solidarity March For Ukraine

India Rose Marriott

On Saturday 19th March a march took place in Nottingham city centre in solidarity with Ukraine, as the Russian invasion continues. India Rose Marriott tells us more.

Many of those who attended brought signs and banners

The march, which took place throughout the centre of Nottingham, was held in solidarity with Ukraine. There was an incredibly large turnout, and many of those who attended brought signs and banners with them.

Leaflets were also handed out to the public, stating “Refugees Not Oligarchs”.

The leaflets then stated the march was organised by the Nottingham Ukraine Solidarity Campaign, which consists of “Ukrainian and non-Ukrainian people of Nottingham working for peace and democracy in Ukraine.”

For more information regarding the campaign, or ways you can help out/donate, check out their Twitter here.

