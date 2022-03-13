Novak Djokovic: The Anti-Vax Messiah Or A Dangerous Conspiracy Theorist?

Daniel Evans

Is tennis world number two Novak Djokovic an oppressed campaigner for human rights, or is he a denier of science? There is very little use trying to rationalise an anti-vaccination stance. There are no valid peer-reviewed studies or substantiated facts, just opinion and questionable articles.

Dubious links to autism have been repeatedly disproven and the success vaccines have had at ridding the world of such horrific conditions as Polio are enough to outweigh unproven conspiracy the anti-vax stand for. As it stands, 140 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered in the UK, and there has been a noticeable decline in hospitalisation rates. The majority of those in intensive care with COVID are also unvaccinated, with 80-90% in some hospitals according to the British Medical Journal.

There are perfectly valid questions that have been asked about the vaccine. Concerns over the speed of development and what has gone into it are certainly reasonable. People are also right to be sceptical of large pharmaceutical companies. Valid questions and concerns are one thing, but if answers have been given that are substantiated then denial of them needs to be supported by evidence. Djokovic claiming that maintaining his body’s balance and ‘trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can’ is not a medically valid reason to remain unvaccinated.

A video of a topless Djokovic dancing around a club during the tour further adds to the impression that he saw himself to be above the regulations meant to keep him and those around him safe

The Serb has a track record for not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. His disastrous Adria tour in June 2020 was riddled with breaches of social distancing rules. The head of German women’s tennis Barbara Rittner told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper that several of the tour party had been regularly mask-less and attending parties. A video of a topless Djokovic dancing around a club during the tour further adds to the impression that he saw himself to be above the regulations meant to keep him and those around him safe. For a tournament intended to prove that tennis could be played during the pandemic, it is strange that its principal backer showed no concern for covid transmission.

He also showed a complete disregard for protecting those around him when he tested positive in December 2021. The institute of public health in Serbia revealed a positive test on the 16th of December. Djokovic’s claim of not being notified seems somewhat convenient considering he had registered a positive lateral flow the same day according to his own legal team. In the days after, he attended numerous events mask-less including a panel discussion and ceremony the day of the test, an awards event on the 17th and an interview on the 18th. Furthermore, he was pictured mask-less in Belgrade on the 25th. All of these instances breached Serbian rules. Djokovic has now admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules.

Srdjan Djokovic’s wildly hyperbolic comments comparing the official and public condemnation of his son to the crucifixion Jesus didn’t particularly help things

The confusion over his deportation from Australia in January was attributed to ‘human error’ when filling out his documents. Coupled with an admittedly inconsistent ATP and Australian policy, the decision as to whether he would be permitted to compete in the major flipped back and forth. Judges justified their decision, stating, “an iconic world tennis star may influence people of all ages… to emulate him.” This shows that the issue had gone beyond simple legal concerns and become a part of the wider debate over vaccinations. Srdjan Djokovic’s wildly hyperbolic comments comparing the official and public condemnation of his son to the crucifixion Jesus didn’t particularly help things, and elevated Djokovic to a figurehead of the anti-vax movement.

Issues have now been raised in Italy with many being angered over Djokovic being granted permission to play in the Rome Open when rules over vaccination prevent other unvaccinated people from playing sport without a ‘Super Green’ pass. Giovanni Malago, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee has since stated that it “wouldn’t be right” for the 20-time grand slam winner to be allowed to play. Recently he has also been forced to pull out of the Miami Open and Indian Wells over their Vaccine mandates.

Though I respect his right to a choice, his stance is beginning to look increasingly strange

Though I respect his right to a choice, his stance is beginning to look increasingly strange. 97 out of the top 100 ATP tour men’s players are vaccinated, all of whom are athletes operating at their physical peaks. What makes Djokovic’s body and its needs so radically different from other such athletes? What does he feel he knows that everyone else doesn’t? If he had a valid medical exemption, we would all surely know of it.

His position is not helped by his obvious disregard for the reality of the pandemic and its rules, as well as his lack of proper justification for his decision. It is probable that he is simply waiting for restrictions to ease off. There is also the possibility that he has dug his heels in for so long – and in such a public manner – that it has meant his pride will not allow him to back down. It is certainly a shame that such a talented and historic player is not competing consistently at the top, but the sport can survive perfectly well without him.

Ending a pandemic that has killed over six million people should certainly be taken more seriously. Vaccines are only effective when a large majority of the population take them, so having a person of Djokovic’s profile continue to deny things he cannot possibly have the expertise to understand only gives unfortunate credence to continuous denial of science.

