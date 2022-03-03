Blood Donation Session Held On Campus

India Marriot

On 31st February, University Park’s first Blood Donation Session was held in The Great Hall of the Trent Building. India provides a run-down of this new development.

The blood donation was organised by SU Community Officer Muhammad Ali, having promised it in his election manifesto, and proved to be a success. Volunteers had fully booked the event weeks in advance, with around 130 people attending.

“Having it on campus makes it easier to fit in around lectures”

There was a diverse group of people in attendance taking advantage of this opportunity, ranging from students donating for the first time, staff fitting appointments in-between meetings, and residents of the local communities. Muhammad stated, “Everyone is really keen for these sessions to continue, and I’ll be working with the University and the NHS to try and make these sessions happen monthly!”

Emma Bowley, a 4th Year Natural Sciences student, said “It’s harder to go and give blood because I’m busy during the day, so having it on campus makes it easier to fit in around lectures! Hopefully, it encourages more students to give blood”. Furthermore, Ann Dickinson, a University of Nottingham staff member, stated “It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to come and donate! The Uni has been incredibly supportive to staff and let them come and donate during work hours”.

“I see how much blood is used every day and how important it is for people to donate so that we have enough!”

I personally donated blood for the first time at this session and found it to be a great experience – my appointment fit perfectly with my lecture schedule, and everyone there was incredibly supportive!

Ava Dunn, a 2nd Year Medical Physiology and Therapeutics student, agreed and stated “It’s a really convenient thing and really important for people to do! As a healthcare student, I see how much blood is used every day and how important it is for people to donate so that we have enough! As a first-time donor, I’d really encourage any students to donate!”

Featured image courtesy of Muhammad Ali. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes made to this image.

