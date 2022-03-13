“Transferred His Infectious Energy To The Eager Audience”- Live Review: Alfie Templeman @ Rescue Rooms

Amrit Virdi

On March 9th, Alfie Templeman took to the stage at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms, and brought the energy of indie-pop to life. Despite his young age, and being open about his struggles with anxiety, his stage presence was unmatchable as he seamlessly worked with his band to give a new lease of life to his feel-good discography. He transferred his infectious energy to the eager audience, which Amrit Virdi was a part of, as she shares her thoughts on the show.

Arriving at Rescue Rooms early, I was lucky to have a prime position right at the front of the stage. Granted, there were still six-foot+ people in front of me, and I was surrounded by the 17 and 18-year-old hardcore fans, which made me feel significantly old. Despite this, the crowd’s liveliness never faltered, and from the minute I got in there, I felt reminded of the eager excitement I felt at the concerts I would go to in my teen years.

Support Act Pixey brings an edge to the indie genre – the Liverpudlian singer did a great job at warming up the crowd. Although I, and many others, were not familiar with the singer prior to the gig, her danceable and catchy tracks had no trouble captivating the crowd. I must credit Pixey’s vocal ability – her voice shone through the loud instrumentals provided by her talented band, and I can see a bright future for her, especially given her friendly nature, as she stayed at the end of the show to chat with fans. Ending the set on Just Move was an excellent choice, and prepared the crowd for Alfie Templeman’s up-tempo tracks, which were bound to get the gig-goers grooving.

Cue 8:30pm on the dot, and the 19-year-old rising indie-popper made a low–key entrance to the intimate Rescue Rooms stage, yet he still received an electrifying welcome. Opening the show with Shady, the crowd were singing along from the first note, and were quick to show their appreciation for the singer. However, Templeman’s band, consisting of Jacob Wing, Jos Shepherd and Alex Upex, should be credited, which the lead signer himself acknowledged as he sung their praises multiple times throughout the show.

The chemistry between everyone on stage was evident, and Templeman even gave his bassist time to shine as they broke into a spontaneous cover of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit (which was one of the highlights of the show for me), showing that at the end of the day, they are just young guys enjoying this crazy journey that they are on.