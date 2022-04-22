“A Wild But Regal Performance”- Live Review: The Amazons And Royal Blood @ Motorpoint Arena

Alex Tearle

The Amazons and Royal Blood put on a stellar show at the Motorpoint Arena, reminding us why Royal Blood are such a colossus nowadays, and why it is argued that the Amazons will some day reach the same dizzying heights. Alex Tearle reviews.

The Amazons

After my interview with the band (available in the latest print edition of Impact magazine) I was really looking forward to seeing the band perform live. The Amazons carried the exact same charm and humour they had in person on-stage, even pinching my joke about how they deserved a loyalty card, due to how many times they had played in Nottingham – an icebreaker that put the crowd at ease immediately.

The Amazons are a force to be reckoned with

The audience reacted to the band as they would a main act, arriving far before Royal Blood to enjoy their almost 40-minute set, shouting the group’s more famous lyrics back at the band, and humming along to the new track, Bloodrush, as if it were one of their long time classics.

The band played exceptionally well, with admirable guitar solos and breakdowns that sounded impeccably well rehearsed. This felt like the perfect choice to support Royal Blood, a competent and lovable band with a surprisingly great back catalogue.

The band were clearly excited to be on their “first ever arena tour” and this excitement rubbed off on the crowd, who moshed happily and seemed completely content with the band’s music, especially enjoying the classic Black Magic, showing their appreciation with a huge mosh pit. Opening for such a colossal group must have been daunting, but The Amazons are a force to be reckoned with, an incredibly talented group that deserve far more recognition.

The group interacted with each other on-stage like close friends

Though I have been a fan for years (and could be a bit biased), the band felt as if they were performing their hearts out throughout the set. The group interacted with each other on-stage like close friends, headbanging and dancing along to their own music, which all felt incredibly endearing. I was a little upset the band missed some of their classics off their set, notably Junk Food Forever, but the song choices still felt quite strong and cohesive.

This set was really brilliant, and allows me to say with confidence that their set at Rock City on the 8th October this year will be fantastic.

Royal Blood

Royal Blood are a giant in the rock industry, and this gig proves they are one of the greatest bands of the last few decades. Both band members played exceptionally throughout the 90-minute set; a pair of true performers doing what they love with poise and skill.