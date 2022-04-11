New Releases Roundup – Superorganism feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge, Braxe & Falcon feat. Alan Braxe, DJ Falcon & Panda Bear, KAP and The Regrettes

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

In the final instalment of Gemma and Kiah’s contribution to Impact’s ‘New Releases Roundup’, after an epic two year run, they review the latest releases from Superorganism feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge, Braxe & Falcon feat. Alan Braxe, DJ Falcon & Panda Bear, KAP and The Regrettes.

It’s Raining – Superorganism feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge

Premiered by Steve Lamacq earlier in the week, Superorganism follow up their previous single Teenagers with It’s Raining, featuring Stephen Malkmus and Dylan Cartlidge. Both singles have been taken from their new album, ‘World Wide Pop’, which will be released on July 15th 2022. The maximalist track continues to develop their unique and diverse sound, experimenting with hip-hop inspired percussion and flows alongside irresistible pop synths, proving that there is no other band quite like Superorganism existing in the music industry today. Gemma Cockrell

Step By Step – Braxe & Falcon feat. Alan Braxe, DJ Falcon & Panda Bear

Legendary French house producers Alex Braxe and DJ Falcon have come together for their first ever release as a duo under the name Braxe & Falcon. The first of the two songs they have released, Step By Step, is a lush and low-key electronic track, which the duo describe as a downtempo power ballad variation of the more traditional, upbeat house and dance music that the duo are renowned for. Panda Bear’s hypnotic vocals complement the instrumental perfectly, bringing the track to life. Gemma Cockrell

Let Me Love You – KAP

Let Me Love You features KAP’s light harmonies paired with a catchy but minimal backing

Nottingham based musician KAP has released new single Let Me Love You, a love song that features R&B tones. This new track is expected to feature on KAP’s upcoming EP that is due to be released in spring this year, marking KAP’s debut extended play release. Let Me Love You features KAP’s light harmonies paired with a catchy but minimal backing. Produced by Nottingham producer Gaz ‘Congi’ Frost, KAP recorded this new release at Deeper Than Root Studio, which is also based locally in Hockley. Kiah Tooke

Anxieties (Out of Time) – The Regrettes

Anxieties (Out of Time) is American rock band, The Regrettes, latest single from their upcoming album ‘Further Joy’. This song voices the uncertainty and anxiety lots of people faced when entering into the pandemic, feeling as if you are running out of time. Of the song, lead singer Lydia Night shared that it ”encapsulates that impending doom, when it felt like everything in front of me was terrifying.” Despite the theme of the song, this track has a slight upbeat twinge, using rhythmic guitars to build upon the emotional vocals to create feelings of panic. Anxieties (Out of Time) is The Regrettes’ final single before the release of ‘Further Joy’, having released three songs prior to this. Kiah Tooke

