Spotlight on Nottingham: Interview – Kid Trash

An uncredited pioneer of the hyperpop genre, Kid Trash is one of Nottingham’s most influential up-and-coming artists. They caught up with Impact’s Gemma Cockrell to talk about their musical origins and inspirations, their latest single JACK, as well as their plans for the future and their upcoming album ‘DISTURBIA’.



How would you summarise yourself as an artist, for any new listeners who are reading this?

If I could best summarise myself, I’d say I make dance music honestly. I rap and stuff, but at the heart of most of what I create, it’s very electronic.

I started making music in 2014 as an EDM producer

When and why did you start making music?

I started making music in 2014 as an EDM producer, I was making dubstep and things like that. I had wanted to make music for ages but when I found SoundCloud, it kinda just pushed me to actually get onto doing music. It was really relieving to know that I could do the same as all the people I’d been listening to and get some of that energy out of my head that had been building up.



Which other artists would you say have inspired your sound the most?

Huge inspirations on my style have been Lil Uzi, Skrillex, S3RL, TRASSHVAMPIRE, Pendulum, The Prodigy, Carti, Destroy Lonely & Future.

The scene is going crazy… we’ve got Vizzi, HidingTheHurt, and Skaiwater finally pushing some more stuff onto the map for Notts

What are your thoughts on the Nottingham up-and-coming music scene?

The scene is going crazy, I don’t know much about other styles of music in Nottingham but over in my kinda section we’ve got Vizzi, HidingTheHurt, and Skaiwater finally pushing some more stuff onto the map for Notts. It’s crazy, cus when I first started rapping and doing this vocalist thing, we didn’t have many in this SoundCloud-influenced autotune kinda wave, so it’s great to see.

Could you tell us more about your latest single, JACK?

My latest single JACK is like an extension of my prior two singles, kinda jumping into a darker style and theme than I’m used to doing. A lot more trap music inspired, but very electronic and experimental. Very distorted.

My listeners are very open to hear me experiment and stray from my usual style

What has the reaction to the single been like so far?

The reaction has been great. My listeners are very open to hear me experiment and stray from my usual style, cus I’ve kinda been keeping everyone guessing in the past as to how I’m gonna come in on my album’s singles. Of course, there’s a lot of catching up to do for some of my listeners but it takes time when you suddenly change styles, for sure.



If you were to recommend one song of yours for new listeners to check out, which one would it be and why?

I think they should start on my first release on my Soundcloud and go up from there, which would be sk8r gurl. I feel like it’s important as a means to explain to a new listener that I’m not just following the ”hyperpop” trend but that I’ve been here doing this sound before the name was even plastered onto it.

Have you got any live shows coming up, particularly in the Nottingham area?

I just did a bunch of live shows! They were crazy. As far as I know, my next show is in July in London. I’d love to play shows here in Notts but it’s just such a new scene with a select few artists that it’s a little tougher. Shoutout to my bro Jonjo Yano though! Before he moved abroad he put on a few events for this type of sound and I played two. I’d love to see more shows here.

Up next, I’m just gonna be working on my album, which I believe is gonna be named ‘DISTURBIA’

What’s next for you as an artist?

Up next, I’m just gonna be working on my album, which I believe is gonna be named ‘DISTURBIA’, and then after that I hope to pick up the shows again to perform it all out. Gonna be awesome!

