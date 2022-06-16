“An Album For The Fans”- Album Review: Life Is Yours By Foals

Alex Tearle

Foals’ seventh studio album is a departure from the grungier sounds of ‘What Went Down’ and ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ (‘I’ and ‘II’), but will embed itself within the Foals’ discography with ease; a mature and developed album that feels like an absolute triumph. Alex Tearle reviews…

After the slightly disappointing ‘ENSWBL II’, Foals had big boots to fill to impress its longstanding and diehard fanbase. A move to indie rock (away from their famous alternative and sometimes grungy sound) was therefore really quite risky, an attempt at something the band haven’t tried since My Number or Olympic Airways, both known for their ‘math rock’ style guitar work, rather than their upbeat tone. This said, Foals fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief with ‘Life Is Yours’, an album that has all the complexities of ‘Antidotes’, but a far more relaxed an upbeat tone, just in time for summer.

The album is thematically flawless, designed to be enjoyed on the dance floor with your friends; a refreshing direction that can be seen from the album cover to the final track. The lyrics are excellent, oozing with style and charm, clearly the reason Yannis Philippakis is so adored as a vocalist. Songs like Under The Radar feature quick-paced vocals, with satisfying lines like, “Her mind is on the run / a badly loaded gun to extinguish how she comes across”; a great use of imagery. This could be considered quintessential indie rock nonsense, but the song continues to feature a deep voiced middle 8 section that is a complete departure from the other style of lyrics, one that still fits the tone of the track, proving that the new directions attempted here are really successful.

Songs like 2001 speak of “summer rain” and “sugar rushes”

There’s a surprising depth to these lyrics too, with 2am speaking of sad nights out alone, adding a slightly sombre (yet welcome) tone to the album. This said, songs like 2001 speak of “summer rain” and “sugar rushes”, returning to imagery of sunshine, and the beauty of the natural world.

There are nods to prior albums in these lyrics as well, with the introductory song, Life is Yours, describing, “all roads lead[ing] back to the Ocean”, a clear nod to fan favourite, A Knife in the Ocean. The lyrics in this album feel familiar, but new; a great new direction for the band.

A treat for any fans of guitar music

Though the new ideas are excellent, the guitars on this album are like a love letter to early Foals. Flutter has an immense and brilliant bassline, with an incredible picked melody, rife with pull offs and slides; a treat for any fans of guitar music. This is topped with a simplistic but incredibly effective drum beat and power chords, using a little bit of distortion to remind fans of modern songs like White Onions and Wash Off, yet simultaneously mirroring the guitar style of songs like Two Steps, Twice, that made the band famous.

2am is another track for guitar enthusiasts, with another fantastic bassline and a brilliant melody (this time using synths), topped with an incredible riff. For other bands, this level of complexity would be reserved for solos, but Foals show their talent in every single track. All the songs on this album are this developed, with flawless musicianship throughout. Though not every song may be to every listener’s taste, I struggle to think of a single flaw in any song in this record.

In fact, 2am might take the top spot as my favourite Foals song ever. The track features a brilliant picking section, strong summer melancholy vibes, stunning vocals, and satisfying cymbals. It’s a testament to how excellent this record is that so many of these songs feel this well developed, enjoyable and well produced; a sign of an incredibly successful album.