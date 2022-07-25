Impact Music Essentials: Modern UK Indie Pop

Arabella Mitchell

Arabella Mitchell picks her ten favourite songs in the Modern UK Indie Pop genre for Impact’s Music Essentials.

Declan McKenna- Brazil

I cannot express how much I love this song! This song will forever be a summer staple (and one I will always sing along to). The mix of guitar backing, and soft vocals creates the perfect indie pop song. Consequently, this song is a staple at Bodega’s Indie Wednesday. Declan McKenna initially was brought onto the indie scene after winning Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition in 2015. This song gave him the platform to expand his audience and continue to produce more amazing music.

Easy Life- Pockets

Easy life are one of my, if not my favourite modern Indie pop bands. Although they have many great songs, I have decided to choose Pockets. Pockets is their debut single and one of their best-known tracks after appearing on the FIFA 19 soundtrack. The instrumental start to the song sets up the great backing this song has. The instrumental alongside the fast-paced vocals creates a solid song that really shows the musical talents of Easy Life.

Rex Orange County- Television/ So Far So Good

How could I create a Modern UK Indie Pop list without mentioning Rex? Rex Orange County is a well-known singer linked mostly with catchy love songs. Although that may sound niche, his songs are extremely well known. Picking a Rex song to include on this list was extremely difficult but I have chosen Television/So Far So Good from his second album. This song is extremely uplifting and catchy, you definitely will get a boost in serotonin when listening to it.

The Kooks- Naïve

The Kooks are a well-known British indie band originally formed in 2004. Their 2006 song Naïve is ultimately the song that brought them to fame. You have definitely heard this song before but if you haven’t you are missing out big time! As far as songs about being cheated on go, this is definitely one of the best.

Arctic Monkeys- Bigger Boys and Stolen Sweethearts

Following down a similar path, the next song I’ve chosen is Bigger boys and Stolen Sweethearts by the Arctic Monkeys. There was no way I could do a list of indie songs without including them! Choosing a song was difficult, but after much contemplation, I’ve decided this is their best song. The vocals and the guitar make this song so perfect, showing off the Arctic Monkeys unique style.

The Wombats- Kill the Director

Undoubtedly one of the best 2000s indie songs. It also gains bonus points because you cannot think about Bridget Jones without thinking of Hugh Grant. The lyrics which talk about taking control to go after the girl he likes is also something everyone has gone through at least once in their life.

Two Door Cinema Club- What You Know

The song What you know by the Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club is a festival essential. It is also a staple at any nightclub- it does get played every time, but I’m definitely not going to complain about that.

Franz Ferdinand- Take me out

This is one of the best songs ever made. Not to be confused with the Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, the Scottish rock band released this song back in 2004 and it has kept its popularity ever since. The guitar in literally the first five seconds sets up how great this song is going to be.

Hozier- Jackie and Wilson

You may be surprised to see Hozier on this list as he is a fairly depressing artist. Unlike his most well-known song Take me to church, Jackie and Wilson is extremely uplifting. I do personally think it’s the drums that make this song truly incredible. Jackie and Wilson is one of my all-time favourite driving tunes.

Kate Nash- Foundations

Foundations by Kate Nash is such a nostalgic song that will forever remind me and I’m sure many others of either the Inbetweeners or Wild Child. The relatable lyrics of a couple trying to stay happy in a relationship whilst constantly arguing makes this song a staple. Kate Nash’s unique voice makes the lyrics feel more like a first-hand argument, continuing to make this song feel like an experience many can relate to.

Featured image courtesy of Stephen Sloggett Photography via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article videos courtesy of Declan McKenna, Easy Life, Rex Orange County, thekooksofficial, Official Arctic Monkeys, The Wombats, Two Door Cinema Club, Hozier and Kate Nash via @youtube.com. No changes were made to these videos.

