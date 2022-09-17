Can We Really Claim To Be A Democratic Society If We Cannot Protest the Monarchy?

The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a moment of national significance in which the police have legitimised the use of unjustified force as supposedly necessary. In reality they are wholly disproportionate and the situation is being exploited, leading to abuses of power. Rather than helping to navigate the public through tough times, in certain situations they have been responsible for the curtailment of civil liberties. Does the case of Prince Andrew and others legitimise what some of us have always been uneasy about – that the Royals and the elite are treated as less bound by the laws of the land than us ordinary subjects?

This curtailing of civil liberties has very much been the case concerning freedom of speech in relation to the Monarchy which we have witnessed over the past few days. Writing this makes me sound like a staunch libertarian which I profess not to be; I certainly believe in rules and regulations. However, my main concern is not being able to challenge the validity of those within the loftiest and most affluent spheres of British society.

For whatever reasons, be it relating to institutional reservations or personal behaviour, people should have the right to criticise the monarchy and thus they need freedom of speech. When they are chastised for doing so, this is inherently undemocratic and damages the reputation of these values that Britain claims to uphold. For someone who considers themselves more left leaning, I was pleasantly surprised by an unlikely social media alliance between Tory MP David Davis and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn responded to Mr Davis after he wrote to Scotland’s Police Chief expressing his concerns about the maltreatment of the Republican protesters.

One can speculate that the calls for this curtailing of freedom of speech are emanating from more traditional and right wing factions, who are naturally more inclined to support the monarchy. For perhaps the first time, they are caught between the complex repercussions of total free speech and their claimed support of it, because what is being said is supposedly offensive to the Royal Family they revere. Perhaps, too, the left, who many on their own side would agree have a range of views on the limits of free speech, are finally coming to terms with the need to prevent the detrimental effects of expressing a controversial view.