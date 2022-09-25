Introducing Impact: Investigations

As part of Welcome Week 2022, Impact would like to introduce our magazine to newcomers. This series will introduce our 8 main sections giving you an idea of what we do, who we are and how to get involved!

Impact is the University of Nottingham’s official student magazine. We are published by the UoN’s Students’ Union and have been in operation since 1939. Run entirely by volunteers, we publish a free 60-page full colour magazine five times every academic year, as well as this website. Impact’s online magazine runs 24/7, publishing articles from students across a wide range of topics. Our 8 main sections are News, Features, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Reviews, Sport, Podcasts, and Investigations, a new section added this past year.

Investigations

Impact’s Investigations section is our newest addition! Predominantly in our Print editions last year, we aim to expand our investigations section to carry out more important investigative pieces online this year. We’re striving to build a fantastic investigations team this year so if you’re interested in investigative journalism, get involved!

If you’re interested in getting involved in our Investigations section, feel free to reach out to the team.

Head of Investigations: Gareth David

Investigations Editor: Arabella Mitchell

investigations@impactnottingham.com

Impact Investigations Facebook Group 2022/23

Featured Image courtesy of Tylah Mofford. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes have been made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.