Nottinghamshire Welcomes 800 Ukrainian Refugees

Abigail Cadman Kerr

The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to millions being displaced. Nottinghamshire Council says a total of 1,478 Ukrainian refugees are expected to arrive, with residents offering a safe haven for those fleeing the conflict. Impact’s Abigail Cadman Kerr reports.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24th February 2022, 6.3 million Ukrainians have been internationally displaced. Over 100,000 people from Ukraine have arrived in the UK under the government schemes – the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Homes for Ukraine Scheme. These schemes have meant that Ukrainians have access to all benefits and public services, as well as the right to work.

“The response from local communities has been incredible”

Nottinghamshire itself has welcomed more than 800 Ukrainian refugees since February, says the county council, with a further 642 expected to arrive in the coming months. On arrival, refugees receive a £200 welcome payment and a six month free travel pass for Nottinghamshire’s public transport. The authority has also set up a £100,000 funding pot for any volunteer-run community groups helping settling refugees. These groups can apply for up to £5000 in funding.

Councillor John Cottee, the council’s cabinet member for communities, praised the families of Nottinghamshire who have taken in refugees, saying: “A special thanks to all those who have opened up their doors to welcome Ukrainian guests into their homes. The response from local communities has been incredible, with new hosts coming forward all the time.”

Nottingham will continue to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms

Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day on 24th August was also well celebrated in Nottingham. An event was held at Nottingham’s Ukrainian Community Centre. Around 250 people attended, including MP for Gedling Tom Randall, who called it, “A very special, moving event. A great insight into Ukrainian culture.”

Nottinghamshire will continue to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms, along with the rest of the country. If you would like to support the people of Ukraine in Nottinghamshire, please take a look at the Nottinghamshire Council webpage: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/business-community/support-for-ukraine

