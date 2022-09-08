HM Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Ends Her Long Reign

Cora-Laine Moynihan

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on the 8th September 2022 after reigning for 70 years as the UK’s longest-serving monarch.

Across the day, her family travelled to Scottish estate Balmoral after concerns were raised about her health earlier in the morning. Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement that Her Majesty was under ‘medical supervision’, key members of her family including her children were seen arriving at Balmoral.

At 18:30pm this evening, Buckingham Palace announced that “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.” With her death, her eldest son, Charles – the former Prince of Wales- will lead the UK in mourning as the new King. Buckingham Palace further added to their announcement that “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

After becoming Queen in 1956, the Queen’s death today ends the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

The newly-appointed Prime Minister has released a statement following the announcement and the flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast.

