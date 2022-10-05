5 Films You Must Watch This Halloween

Alice Bennett

Looking for a well-rounded selection of films for your Halloween movie night? Look no further – Alice Bennett has a range of recommendations for everyone, whether you want to be creeped out or prefer something a bit more light-hearted.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Forget the debate about whether we should watch the stop-motion classic at Halloween or Christmas- why not watch it all year round? I personally associate it more with the spooky season, so it makes a great watch this October for those non-horror movie fans out there.

Scream (1996)

Scream is a clever mixture of satire and subversion of horror tropes whilst remaining a great standalone watch. The film as well as the characters are surprisingly aware of how the slasher movie works. It adheres to its traditions, making it a classic in its own right, whilst also challenging tired (and often sexist) tropes such as the sexually active characters being murdered. It’s a great thriller for those who can’t handle hardcore horror, but still want a bit of a scare.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Mel Brookes is at his best when he pays homage to a genre in his satire, and Young Frankenstein is a great example of this. In his parody of classic horror movies, Gene Wilder plays Doctor “Fronkenstein”, nephew of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, who inherits his uncle’s castle and follows in his footsteps in the creation of the famous monster. For all its ridiculousness and parody, the brilliance of the film is Brookes’ evident love and passion for the classic horror film genre. If you want a good laugh this Halloween, Young Frankenstein is a great option.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The songs are timeless and it’s just pure camp and silliness

If you’re looking for a campy alternative to horror this Halloween, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the perfect choice. Going to a Rocky Horror showing at Halloween is still on my bucket list- and there’s a reason why it’s still playing in cinemas every year. The songs are timeless and it’s just pure camp and silliness. Although it can be gory and violent, it’s so over the top and ridiculous that it makes watching Tim Curry’s maniacal Frank N Furter go on a murderous rampage an absolute joy.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

For something a little more sinister, Silence of the Lambs will leave you feeling spooked for a while. Although there are no monsters, Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal Lector is arguably creepier than any ghost or ghoul. Full of iconic lines (I can never hear fava beans or chianti without feeling nauseous), this is a great addition to a horror movie night this Halloween if you want to really creep you and your friends out. It should, however, be noted that the movie has transphobic elements which should be acknowledged and criticised.

