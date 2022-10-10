Black History Month Spotlight: Clive Myrie

Hannah Walton-Hughes

Clive Myrie is known today as one of the most experienced foreign correspondents at the BBC. Clive was born in Bolton Lancashire, but went on to study law at the University of Sussex, before being awarded a place on the highly prestigious BBC journalism trainee scheme in 1988. He is the son of Jamaican immigrant parents, who arrived in the U.K. in the 1960s. Hannah Walton-Hughes discusses the significance of Myrie’s journalistic career.

As a journalist, Myrie’s experience is both extensive and inspirational. Reporting from over 80 countries, his coverage includes major global events such as Nelson Mandela’s funeral from South Africa in 2013, the rise and fall of the Taliban, the horrific wars in Kosovo, Croatia, Iraq and Afghanistan, and Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Clive takes a particular interest in U.S. politics and has covered a total of four Presidential races.

Whilst Myrie acknowledged that the BBC is by no means perfect, he endorsed it as sitting at the heart of our society

In 2009, he became a presenter for the BBC News Channel. Only last month, he gave a fascinating lecture entitled ‘The BBC- Destroy at Your Peril’, in which he discussed criticism that the BBC often receives, from both right-wing and left-wing political parties, around impartiality. Whilst Myrie acknowledged that the BBC is by no means perfect, he endorsed it as sitting at the heart of our society and holding us together. In this fifty-minute lecture, Myrie also touched on core principles that should always be applied to both broadcasting media outlets, and journalists themselves: ‘facts are the holy grail’, and ‘universality’ is key.

The lecture was intersected with footage of Myrie reporting live from Ukraine, and from the various other locations he has covered in the past. Myrie, like so many other correspondents, deserves significant commendation for his bravery in entering lethal war zones with the sole purpose of bringing us, the public, the bare facts.

Clive Myrie confirmed his previous comment that he was underwhelmed by the representation of black Britons on TV

In an interview with the University of Sussex, Clive Myrie confirmed his previous comment that he was underwhelmed by the representation of black Britons on TV: “you’ve only got to look at the TV screens to see there’s not the kind of representation of black Britons on the screen as one would like.” The leader he admires the most is Nelson Mandela, commenting that “after years of the persecution of his people, he reached out to his enemies”.

On a lighter note, here are a few fun facts that Myrie revealed about himself during his interview with the University of Sussex: his favourite holiday destination is The Amalfi Coast in Italy and his favourite book is Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and rummaging round antique shops.

“Never be mean to anyone on the way up; you may need them on the way down”

Clive Myrie’s favourite quote is “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” When asked about his biggest piece of advice for people, he commented ‘never be mean to anyone on the way up; you may need them on the way down.’ Sounds like advice a few politicians could do with taking note of! Some of the qualities he admires most in people are kindness, humility and generosity.

Hannah Walton-Hughes

Featured image courtesy of Just Clicks With A Camera via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Features, like our Facebook as a reader or a contributor and follow us on Instagram.