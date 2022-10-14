Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright collaborate on The Loneliest Time

Emma Robinson

On the 7th October, Carly Rae Jepsen released her latest single, The Loneliest Time. The single is set to be the title track for her upcoming album and features Rufus Wainwright. Emma Robinson discusses.

Jepsen’s new album will be the 5th that she has released, with her most successful song to date being the notorious pop song Call Me Maybe from her 2nd album released in 2012. Call me Maybe impressively has nearly one billion streams on Spotify. Although not all of her other songs have quite reached the same amount of success, her new single The Loneliest Time has the potential to rise to fame with the Rolling Stones describing it as a “dynamic duet”. The song also features the 49 year old Canadian singer, Rufus Wainwright.

This collaboration is somewhat unexpected since the duos demographic of listeners is extremely different. Whereas Jepsen’s listeners are predominantly teenage girls, Wainwright typically has a middle-aged listener base and is arguably underrated by younger generations. He is well respected for his impressive vocals and use of orchestral features in his songs so perhaps the number of streams on his songs does not reflect his talent.

collaboration is somewhat unexpected

The single is 4 minutes and 34 seconds in length and works to a combination of their individual styles. There are more orchestral features particularly at the end of the song which combined with their vocals elevates the track to have a different and exciting tone to it where classic meets modern. This has clearly been received well with one fan stating, “this is genuinely great, wow- what a classy composition and catchy track.”

The music video for the song was released on October 11th and features both singers dancing in an intergalactic themed set. The music video reflects the fun energetic song, with elaborate outfits, cheesy dancing and the video concluding on them looking into the sunset. Overall, Jepsen’s new single has an uplifting feel to it that has a combination of classical and disco elements which makes it a feel-good listen that allows the fans of both of the artists to come together.

Emma Robinson

Featured image courtesy of Oyinade Koyi via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @carlyraejepsen via Instagram.com. No changes were made to this images.

For more content including news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features, sport and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Music, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates on our latest articles, and follow our Spotify to find playlists made by our very own writers.