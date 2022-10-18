“Magical To See Them In Action”- Live Review: The Big Moon @ Rough Trade

Holly Lizzie Wilson

Ever since they tore onto the scene with their debut album, ‘Love In The 4th Dimension’, The Big Moon have been filling eardrums with their large and individual sound. Pulling from a range of inspirations, with the noticeable influences coming from many of the 90s leading artists, they have reinvented themselves many times over the last six years since the first albums release. Holly Lizzie Wilson went to Rough Trade to hear their new album.

Their newest release, ‘Here Is Everything’, showcases a more mature and more personal move within their sound, after the birth of lead singer Juliette Jackson’s first child in the years since their sophomore album. To celebrate the release, the band graced the stage at Rough Trade Nottingham for a signing and an intimate gig, much to the delight of their dedicated fan base.

I found myself joining the rest of the crowd with the biggest of smiles

Like the album, their set at Rough Trade opened with the revealing track, 2 Lines. Jackson’s voice is one of the most captivating aspects of the bands appeal, its confident deep tones contrasting against the backing vocals provided by the rest of the band.

Seeing them in concert, it is evident that each of the members are ridiculously talented, swapping instruments and shimming around the small stage to quickly pick up new ones. Soph Nathan, usually found on guitar, and Celia Archer, usually on bass, alternated between keys and strings in a way that was dizzyingly impressive. Fern Ford navigated between the more technical aspects of the new songs, whilst still hammering out the bass drum that is found in their older tracks.

The singles from the new album, particularly This Love and Trouble, were brought to life on stage beautifully, and I found myself joining the rest of the crowd with the biggest of smiles as we heard the new tracks for the first time.

Dominating the space and filling it with raw happiness

The band felt joyous about their creation, circling around each other to revel in the performance. It was magical to see them in action, especially in the softer moments of the show. One stand out was the hark back to their debut, with Formidable, which was played acapella, the three guitarists leaving their instruments to hold each other instead. They paid homage to where they had started from beautifully, before breaking into the punchy guitar rifts of what had been their debut single.

The Big Moon have stood out in the crowd of indie music for the last 5 years, and this show proved why. Dominating the space and filling it with raw happiness, their performance capabilities display that they were meant to be on the stage. With a new tour on the horizon, I highly recommend celebrating with them!

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of Holly Lizzie Wilson. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

