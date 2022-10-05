Nottingham Forest Succumb To Fifth Consecutive League Loss In Demoralising Defeat By Leicester

Dom Allin

Let us preface this with the fact that this is not a local Derby or a big rivalry for Reds fans. However, last night’s demolishing by the Foxes was one of the toughest nights in recent memory for their supporters. Dom Allin, Forest fan through and through, reacts to a sobering night in the East Midlands.

If you are reading this article, you will be aware that the newly promoted Reds have signed nearly a squad’s worth of players, ranging from Brazilian internationals to Huddersfield Town regulars. The four-goal drubbing last night proved that the sum of the parts is not always greater than the parts themselves. The lack of cohesion, chemistry, and passion last night was simply heart-rending.

It is hard to imagine converting that chance would have swayed the fortunes of this game

Steve Cooper’s men shifted from the regular back five, which had conceded 12 goals in three games, to a back four, with Willy Boly dropped in favour of a bolstered midfield. Despite this, Forest could not construct a layered defensive shape or move the ball from the back to the strikers with any regularity.

The issue of conceding on the break with the defence lacking any midfield protection has led to Forest dropping six points in their last two home games against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham. On Monday night against Leicester, Forest saw one major opportunity hit the post at 0-0. However, it is hard to imagine converting that chance would have swayed the fortunes of this game.

Reckless passes, sloppy challenges, and a lack of desire to get ‘stuck in’

Players such as Lingard, Lodi, and Kouyate, of whom much was expected, have thoroughly disappointed. Reckless passes, sloppy challenges, and a lack of desire to get ‘stuck in’ have truly diminished the hopes of Reds fans in the past few weeks – but last night stood out. Players arguing on the pitch and slumped shoulders this early on the season often lead to a familiar fate, and a familiar club announcement that they have ‘parted company’ with their manager.

Forest players did not look motivated or connected enough to be in the top flight. It must be said Leicester City played with passion and pace; their goals certainly demonstrated the quality they have. Rodgers’ side will be able to forget their previous 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Forest in the FA Cup last year, instead able to look forward to the rest of the season.

It is looking likely Steve Cooper will be departing with Forest given recent form unless there is a sudden turnaround. Forest knew that this would be a tough year, but this task of survival feels impossible for Cooper. I must say I want to survive in the Premier League – as a 20-year-old fan I have dreamt of the Premier League for my entire life – but I also must confess a true fondness for Cooper.

So many have let Forest down – not just managers, but players and owners too. Cooper has been a ray of light in my dreary and dire supporting life with Forest. He has brought exciting football and a connection with the fans bookmarked with success. He has been a miracle worker. But his ability to keep Forest in the Premier League is in serious doubt.

I just want to enjoy football again

I believe that Cooper would be able to bring Forest back up from the Championship if the challenge arose, but Reds fans are at a crossroads. Take a risk – and it would be a huge risk losing a magnificent coach – and try and find a manager who can keep them up? Or keep Cooper and re-enter the dog fight of the second tier. I honestly cannot tell you what I want managerially… I just want to enjoy football again.

