Notts County Overcome Altrincham As Langstaff Bags Another Brace

Notts County 3-1 Altrincham

High-flying Notts County beat National League strugglers Altrincham 3-1 on Saturday at Meadow Lane. The Magpies went into the game in fine form, having won four of their last five and sitting pretty in third place. Altrincham, conversely, had fallen to 23rd with only one win in their opening ten. Rhys Thomas was there to report on proceedings.

The home side beat Altrincham 3-1 to continue their excellent start to the National League season. Ahead of the game there was heavy focus on August’s player of the month Macauley Langstaff, who has been in wonderful goalscoring touch, exemplified by his brace against York in the previous game. He was once again a menace to the opposition’s defence and notched another double within the first half to lead County to victory. Chicksen restored Notts’ two goal lead on the hour mark after the visitors had pulled one back.

Luke Williams made two changes to the side who were victorious in York a week ago, as Nemane and O’Brien made way for Scott and Adebayo-Rowling, the latter making his first start for the club. Altrincham elected to maintain the starting eleven who picked up the club’s first win of the season last time out against Aldershot.

He picked himself up to take it and rattled a brilliant strike off of the underside of the bar, coming just centimetres from giving County an early lead

On a slightly breezy afternoon at Meadow Lane, County suffered a couple of early lapses in concentration in front of a healthy crowd of 6,458. Altrincham, though, failed to capitalise on the resultant openings, and buoyed by a raucous home crowd, County began to control proceedings. Quevin Castro beat his man twice before being brought down for a free kick around 25 yards out. He picked himself up to take it and rattled a brilliant strike off of the underside of the bar, coming just centimetres from giving County an early lead.

It was then Altrincham’s turn to test the woodwork, as Dinanga beat the offside trap and was released through on goal. Under pressure from the County defenders and onrushing Slocombe, the Altrincham man lifted his effort marginally too high, and it rebounded back into play.

Brindley worked tremendously down the right-hand side, and his overlapping runs were a problem for Altrincham all game. Twice in the opening 25 minutes his deliveries produced a chance, with Langstaff directing a header wide from the first and then miscuing the second.

It was County who broke the deadlock when Langstaff tapped in for his 13th of the season

After an evenly matched start to the game, it was County who broke the deadlock when Langstaff tapped in for his 13th of the season in the 42nd minute. He repeated the feat just two minutes later after excellent work from Adebayo-Rowling resulted in an easy finish for the striker.

It's getting silly now. pic.twitter.com/xmUegIBAFQ — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) October 1, 2022

The visitors responded immediately after the break with a smart move that resulted in Dinanga – who looked dangerous all game – converting from close range. At this point County looked on the ropes as Altrincham applied the squeeze in the following minutes.

Despite this, it was the home side who grabbed the crucial next goal. The National League Haaland looked to have completed his hat trick on the hour mark with a fantastic header, but after the game the goal was awarded to Chicksen who bundled the ball over the line to make it 3-1.

Adebayo-Rowling, who made his first start for The Magpies after arriving from National League South outfit Ebbsfleet United in the summer, was this time the provider after fantastic skill down the right.

WE THINK THAT'S THE HAT-TRICK!!!! pic.twitter.com/RHbHCn3Z0B — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) October 1, 2022

Altrincham captain Hulme was only on the pitch for a matter of minutes before he scythed down Slocombe. The challenge looked late and high, but he escaped with a yellow card.

At 3-1, the visitors didn’t look dead and buried, but County were dominating the game and pushed forward in search of a fourth. Some lovely combination plays led to some decent openings, but no real chances.

County were reminded that they were still in a game with five to go, as Hulme cut inside but fluffed his effort straight at Slocombe. A couple of meaty challenges followed, which resulted in a couple of bookings, including for the Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson.

Langstaff’s incredible record of 14 goals in 11 games shows that he will take some stopping this season

In the end, though, it was a comfortable win for County, who ran out 3-1 winners. The home support were delighted with the result, and Langstaff’s incredible record of 14 goals in 11 games shows that he will take some stopping this season. The win promotes County to second in the National League table after Chesterfield’s defeat at Maidenhead.

