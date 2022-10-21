The Best Games To Play This Halloween

Daria Paterek

It’s spooky season! Is there a better way to spend it than with a fa-boo-lous video game? Whether you’re simply looking for a fun, casual game with an ominous feeling that you can play with the lights on or a spine-chilling, hair-raising game that will keep you up all night, Daria’s got you covered!

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Let’s start nice and easy with Luigi’s Mansion 3. If you’re looking for a fun Halloween game that’s spooky without being scary- this one’s for you! We all know and love Mario, but why not try a game that headlines his brother, Luigi?

You play as Luigi, who is on a quest to save Mario and his friends, as he travels through a haunted hotel. You can also play the game with a friend in co-op mode as you solve paranormal puzzles together.

Spooky Rating- 0.5/5

Until Dawn

For all the PlayStation players out there, your game collection cannot be complete without Until Dawn. In this game, you follow a group of teenagers who are trapped on a remote mountain retreat… and things quickly turn dark.

Filled with horror cliches (on purpose), this game is destined for people who love horror movies. You’ll probably recognise the majority of the cast, which is filled with stars such as Hayden Panettiere, Rami Malek, and Jordan Fisher. If you haven’t played the Playstation classic that is Until Dawn– Halloween is a perfect time!

Spooky Rating- 2.5/5

Resident Evil Series

You can’t really beat a classic, can you? When it comes to this series, it’s really tough to just recommend one game. Overall, Resident Evil is a survival horror game series that consists of the player trying to survive in a world filled with zombies, viruses, and many other… intriguing creatures. Full of jumpscares and terrifying enemies, this series is perfect for players who like action-packed horror. I would recommend starting with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Spooky Rating- 4/5

Outlast 1 and 2

When it comes to Outlast, I struggle to describe it. Terrifying? Disturbing? Anxiety-inducing? Beware- this game is not for the faint-hearted. It is very graphic and can be extremely triggering. Outlast is a heavily psychological horror game that will continuously keep you on your toes. The worst part? You can’t fight back.

Spooky Rating- 4.5/5

Welcome to the Game

If you’re a true horror fanatic, I’ve got you covered. Welcome To The Game isn’t just horrifying- it makes you reflect on the worst of humanity. You play as someone who is exploring the Deep Web with the purpose to find a Red Room, a website that allows you to participate in and watch interactive torture.

It’s a game that I don’t even have the guts to play myself, but I have been numerously jump-scared through YouTube playthroughs and watching my friend play it. And the worst part? Most of the websites featured in the game are inspired by real-life websites present on the Deep Web.

Spooky Rating- 5/5

