Two Men Arrested Over the Alleged Assault of Prince Andrew Heckler

Two men, both aged 34, have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged assault of a man who ‘heckled’ Prince Andrew, during the Queen’s coffin procession in Edinburgh. Impact’s Maya Moretta reports.

The incident took place as the public lined the streets to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth, the Prince’s mother. Footage shows the two men allegedly pulling the ‘heckler’ to the ground at approximately 2.50 pm on Monday the 12th of September, four days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Shows the problematic and archaic nature of the British monarchy”

This comes after the alleged heckler, a 22-year-old man, was charged with a breach of the peace over the incident. A video that circulated on Twitter shows him shouting: “Andrew, you’re a sick old man!”. The heckler was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh sheriff court later.

This follows allegations of sexual assault against the Queen’s son, Andrew. Prince Andrew has been a recent focus of attention after he denied accusations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by the sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York paid £12 million pounds to Ms Giuffre to settle the case rather than facing a civil trial.

A second-year Politics and International Relations student shared their thoughts on the incident, “[It] shows the problematic and archaic nature of the British monarchy and this highlights how much of an overhaul is needed to reflect the views of the public on the royal family.”

