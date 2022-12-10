“Beautifully Intense And Encapsulating”- Live Review: Holly Humberstone @ Rock City

Lottie Murray

Following her release of “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” on October 24th, the rapidly growing 22-year-old indie pop artist Holly Humberstone concluded her ‘Sleep Tight’ tour at one of her favourite hometown venues: Rock City. Impact’s Lottie Murray reviews.

Firstly, the set began with “The Walls Are Way Too Thin” which perfectly set the tone for the musical journey the crowd was so patiently anticipating. Interestingly, this is one of Holly’s more upbeat and energetic songs, despite the lyrics being relatively dismal. Holly also seemed to really consider the chronology of her set because this opening track is the title of her first ever EP which was released back in 2021. I truly felt that from the very beginning Holly and her band maintained a beautifully intense and encapsulating atmosphere throughout the entire set which completely showcased her plethora of heart wrenching musical masterpieces.

The combination of her stunning vocals, and the elegance and musicality of her songs completely justify the rise of Holly Humberstone as an artist

One particularly impressive element of the set was the diversity of Holly’s instrumental ability. She was continually switching between different instruments and although this could have made for quite a chaotic performance, she instead kept the crowd enticed and ensured that the show didn’t feel like it unnecessarily dragged on.

One of the best parts of live performances is how connected one feels to the artist. I particularly resonated with this feeling during Holly Humberstone’s tour, and I think this was down to the bittersweet and melancholy nature of Holly’s art form. Every part of the production of this show was utterly admirable and elevated the performance. Holly’s team and those working at Rock City were able to visually relay the meaning behind her music and this was particularly through the simple, yet effective, lighting options. The lighting created an environment which is reflective of her songs and welcomed every single member of the crowd to resonate with the lyrics in a way that best suits their own personal experiences.

Another notable moment of the set was when the support act Adam Melchor joined Holly to perform Deep End. This song is a very emotional and sentimental tribute to a close friend of Holly’s in a time when she was struggling with her mental health. Prior to Holly’s set, Adam’s performance of his original song ‘Real Estate’ was completely mesmerising. It became evident very quickly why he was supporting Holly Humberstone. Their music styles are very complimentary of one another, and Adam managed to prepare the crowd for the emotional journey they were about to embark upon.

The combination of her stunning vocals, and the elegance and musicality of her songs completely justify the rise of Holly Humberstone as an artist. 2022 has been a ground-breaking year for her and this tour has proven that her confidence as a musician has grown massively.

I truly believe that her Sleep Tight tour has helped to reinforce the notion that she is indeed an artist to watch out for. This is unequivocally only the beginning for her!

