“At Their Very Best”- Live Review: The 1975 @ Motorpoint Arena

Izzy Morris and Kit Sinclair

For an evening that was part cinematic experience, part gig, Kit and Izzy went down to the Motorpoint Arena to see The 1975: At Their Very Best. It’s not everyday that you get to witness a frontman consume raw meat on-stage, and then crawl through a television in an indie-pop-filled fever dream.

‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’

A great, big, blue curtain dropped to reveal highly elaborate staging designed to look like the inside of a house, complete with tables, a vintage TV, familiarly square windows and a collection of lamps. One by one, the band entered the stage, turning them on as though we were watching the opening credits to a TV programme.

From here, ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’’s opening track, The 1975, set the scene for the night, addressing the themes of the album; the difficulties of living in this day and age, doom scrolling, mental illness glorification, and political uncertainty. Lighting cigarettes and stumbling across stage, taking swigs from a bottle of red wine, Matty Healy took on the persona of the all-too-familiar drunken, burned out, and disenfranchised artist, unfamiliar with his own sense of self outside of touring and writing.

His reality is a constant performance

He referenced this himself as he spoke to the audience, discussing the difficulty of understanding where ‘real-life’ is, when his reality is a constant performance. These themes of performance, or as he refers to them as ‘bits’, continued through a scene in which stage hands in hazmat suits come to re-do a take of the production, with a clapper board at the ready, to launch into the next track. Making frequent reference to the idea of sincerity, tracks like Oh Caroline and I’m in Love With You got the whole crowd moving, celebrating ideas of vulnerability and simplicity in its purest form.

There was nothing but love radiating from the crowd. It’s clear that even 10 years from their debut album, The 1975 still resonate with the teenage experience, and represent a view of the world felt and recognised by their entirely captivated audiences.

Their highly conceptualized method of expression is what makes The 1975 so interesting; their music and their ideas are sensitive, intricate and earnest. Healy was regularly matter-of-fact, and often quite crude, labelling himself as ‘confused and horny’ and asserting that the same was true for the audience. While some of this abstract thinking and imagery might be confusing for a lot of people (eating a slab of raw meat on stage, for example, isn’t something we come to expect from a gig), it does set an interesting precedent for the future.

This tour has made waves online, whether through meme content, or through its production elements and storytelling. Could we see more of these high concept ‘act’ based tours from inspired bands in the future?

‘At Their Very Best’

There were only a few moments of darkness and silence after Healy disappeared head first through a television set – just long enough to start wondering what on Earth might be waiting for us in the second half. Then, in came the band again, just as in the opening, but now dressed in black from head to toe. Last in was, of course, our frontman. Gone was the crumpled shirt and drunken stupor, and here was a swaggering icon of 21st century pop, dressed in a sharp suit and here to give us a show.