My Most Anticipated 2023 Video Game Releases 

Is there any better way to begin the new year than getting excited about upcoming video game releases? From classic games being made into remakes to new worlds and universes, 2023 is already looking pretty promising. Impact’s Daria lists her most anticipated releases coming up this year.

Forspoken (January 2023)

I was intruiged by the idea of Square Enix venturing further into the world of RPGs

Despite its release in just a few weeks, I haven’t heard much about Forspoken. Published by Square Enix, which I was introduced to through Life Is Strange, I was intrigued by the idea of Square Enix venturing further into the world of RPGs. Forspoken follows Frey, a New Yorker who is transported to a new world of Athia and gifted with unique magical abilities.

What fascinated me about the game was Frey’s fluid movements, which included scaling walls, vaulting across obstacles, and dashing through the map. The combat also looks great. However, that’s not enough for me to create a successful RPG game- the plot, characters, and worldbuilding take priority, regardless of how enticing combat looks. Sadly, I’m a bit concerned over how wooden the NPCs look in the gameplay trailer, with comments sharing the same sentiment. Will I be preordering? No. Will I be following its launch and picking it up a few weeks after when it’s not £60? Yes.

The Wolf Among Us 2 (TBC)

there’s just something about the storytelling and comic art style that bewitched me

Now, onto a release that I will definitely be preordering (actually, onto a release that I hope will have a Collector’s Edition): The Wolf Among Us 2. I fell in love with Telltale Games after playing The Walking Dead series- there’s just something about the storytelling and comic art style that bewitched me. The Wolf Among Us– based on classic fables- follows Bigby Wolf (‘The Big Bad Wolf’), the town’s sheriff, as he navigates a dangerous and unpredictable murder case. Written extremely well and delivering a nuanced and skilful terror, I can’t wait to see the story pick back up in the sequel. It’s never too late to pick up The Wolf Among Us, but beware- an official date for The Wolf Among Us 2 has not been announced yet.

Horizon Call of the Mountain (February 2023)

the setting and world of horizon are absolutely incredible

Even though I’ve only played Horizon Zero Dawn, I’m still anticipating this release! Horizon Call of the Mountain follows Ryas, a disgraced former soldier, in the familiar territory of Carja. The idea originally irked me, as the main reason I played and enjoyed the game was because of Aloy’s character (which is supposedly making an appearance). However, that doesn’t mean that I am not interested, as the setting and world of Horizon are absolutely incredible. While I won’t be purchasing, I’m excited to see how Sony progresses the franchise, since the game will utilise PS VR2 functionality.

Starfield (TBC)

My love for Bethesda is unconditional. But that doesn’t mean that I always trust it. While Bethesda has published some of my favourite games ever, including Fallout: New Vegas and Skyrim, the direction that Bethesda has been heading in has been… questionable. From watering down the nuance of Fallout in Fallout 4 to the disastrous launch of Fallout 76, some gamers have argued that Bethesda is abandoning the things that have made them such a popular publisher.

“like Sykrim in space”

While I agree with some points, it is undeniable that Bethesda games are fun, even if you’re playing just for combat or world-building. Starfield, which Bethesda’s executive producer has claimed is “like Skyrim in space”, is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda. This brings me both joy and dread. Joy because it’s a completely new, exciting formula, that can prove Bethesda’s capability in storytelling and worldbuilding. Dread, because Bethesda’s fame was kickstarted through its long-lasting series, Fallout and The Elder Scrolls– so can Bethesda successfully build a new universe from scratch (particularly after over two decades)? Only time will tell. Will I be preordering? No. Will I be playing it Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass? Of course!

There are many upcoming releases that I haven’t mentioned- including Hogwarts Legacy, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Persona 4, which I have been following closely. While I’m not personally interested in playing them, I’m excited to see their release and the impact they will have on the gaming industry and gamers worldwide.

