Varsity 2023 Fixtures Released

Rhys Thomas

Notts Varsity is back in full force for 2023 as the Green and Gold seek to retain local bragging rights for the TENTH consecutive series after last year’s 10-7 victory. Ice Hockey kicks off the action early in February, before a deluge of sporting action in from the 26th-30th March. Whether you’re a huge sports fan or not, make sure you get down to the venues to support UON’s quest for glory.

Varsity is a time to back your university against their most bitter local rivals, and this year is of course no different. Whether on the ice or the court, there’s sure to be drama in each and every game.

Here’s the full fixture list as it stands (prices to be confirmed unless stated):

Ice Hockey – Monday Feb 6, 7pm face off at the Motorpoint Arena. Tickets here!

American Football – Sunday March 26, 1pm at David Ross.

Rugby Union (Women’s) – Sunday March 26, 1pm at Nottingham Outlaws (NG 25A). Free entry!

Rugby League – Sunday March 26, 6pm at Nottingham Outlaws (NG7 25A).

Futsal – Monday March 27, 6pm at David Ross.

Lacrosse – Tuesday March 28, 5.30pm (men’s) and 7.30pm (women’s) at NTU Clifton Campus.

Hockey – Wednesday 29 March, 1pm (men’s) and 3pm (women’s) at Beeston Hockey Club (NG7 2PS).

Netball – Wednesday 29 March, 7.30pm at NTU Clifton Campus.

Super Wednesday – 29 March, across NTU and UON sport facilities.

Basketball – Thursday 3o March, 5.30pm (men’s) and 7.30pm (women’s) at David Ross.

Football (Men’s) – Thursday 3o March, 7pm at Basford United FC (NG6 0LD).

Check out the fixture list here for any updates and changes. Impact Sport will be at as many events as we can to bring you live updates and match reports across the series, starting with the Ice Hockey in February. Stay tuned to our socials for the latest on the Green and Gold’s fortunes!

