“A Brilliant Night!” – Live Review: Tom Grennan @ Motorpoint Arena

Amy Child

Preceding the June release of his highly anticipated new album, What Ifs & Maybes, Tom Grennan took to the stage at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on March 17th as part of his grand UK tour. Amy Child reviews.

First and foremost, this concert was fantastic. I’ve been a Tom Grennan fan for years, ever since his debut album Lighting Matches, but this was the first time I’d seen him perform live, and he was even better than I’d hoped.

As soon as Tom came onstage to a sold-out arena of 10,000 fans, he brought with him a contagious energy which he kept up from start to finish. He had a larger-than-life stage presence, which easily filled the enormous space, and he equally knew just how to engage the crowd. You could see from the sea of hands, constantly in the air, that everyone was having a brilliant time and really involved in the music.

You could tell he was really appreciative of his fans, and thoroughly enjoyed performing to a Notts crowd (according to him, Nottingham is one of his favourite cities in the world)

Speaking of the music, Tom served some incredible vocals in this concert. I don’t know how he had the breath, given all his jumping and dancing around. He sang a brilliant range of songs, too; starting out with a fantastic medley of some older tunes, then performing all the ones I know and love as well as some great new tracks which I can’t wait to hear again when the album drops! I particularly loved his performance of ‘Let’s Go Home Together’ which he sang with one of his talented backing singers, Angel. Additionally, his support act, Gracey, definitely deserves a mention. She’s got a great voice and I loved the song she and Tom sang together, too.

Tom declared that he wanted the concert to have a party atmosphere, and he definitely delivered. The stage itself added so much electric energy to the concert, with light beams, screens with images and colours tailored to each song, flamethrowers, confetti cannons, fireworks… you name it, Motorpoint Arena did it. No expenses spared.

Tom concluded the show by singing one of his most popular songs, ‘Little Bit of Love’, with a girl from the audience, which was a lovely touch. You could tell he was really appreciative of his fans, and thoroughly enjoyed performing to a Notts crowd (according to him, Nottingham is one of his favourite cities in the world)!

I thoroughly enjoyed the concert, too, as did my friend, who didn’t know any of his songs prior to it. If that doesn’t speak for how good of a singer and performer Tom is, I don’t know what will. He assured us that he’ll definitely come to Nottingham again, so make sure that when the times comes around, you don’t miss out on a brilliant night!

Amy Child

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Amy Child. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.