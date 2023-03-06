Emphatic Display At Meadow Lane Maintains County’s Impressive Form 

Daniel Evans

Is this the stuff champions are made of? With goals in each of their last three matches and number nine Macaulay Langstaff in imperious form, Notts County are playing with the confidence of title winners. There is certainly a lot more football to be played, but there is every reason to hope for promotion back to where the club belongs. Daniel Evans was at County’s recent match and has the lowdown.

The recent home game against Southend looked like a good test and with Wrexham snapping at the heels of the league leaders, County needed to rise to the occasion. The game began somewhat slowly. Southend pressed with energy and a few too many touches meant that the home side lacked a real cutting edge.

It did not take long to settle, however. Some excellent pressing, a wonderfully threaded ball from Rodrigues and a clinical finish from Langstaff put The Magpies 1-0 up in the 18th minute. From this point there was no looking back. County dominated possession and recovered the ball well on the few occasions they lost it.

Langstaff was brilliant once more, […] bringing his season tally up to an incredible 32

This was also the first home start for Jodi Jones. The Oxford loanee looked particularly impressive, dominating the right-hand side and looking a cut above many others on the pitch. Matt Palmer also did well to keep the midfield ticking over and Langstaff was brilliant once more, adding to his first goal in the 56th minute to bring his season tally up to an incredible 32. Sam Austin contributed well with a brace of his own and even though Southend’s Daniel Mooney hit the post late on, it would have proved little more than a consolation.

The away side were utterly outplayed; they lacked quality in transition and were repeatedly caught offside in numerous rushed attacks. They have had their problems off the pitch but had rallied impressively before their away trip to Meadow Lane by winning three of their last four to put them in contention for a play-off place. Sadly for their dedicated fans, this was simply an occasion where there was little they could do against an excellently drilled team.

This was a must-win game, as Wrexham remain in hot pursuit with two games in hand. Games that, if won, would see the Hollywood-backed Welsh club go just a point clear at the top. For now, County remain top of the National league. They are organised and confident on their title mission, free-scoring and cool and collected on the ball.

There is no reason to think promotion is impossible

These are the ingredients needed to go all the way. If this kind of form can be maintained then there is no reason to think promotion is impossible. This was not just a 4-0 win against a good Southend side, it was a calm and well organised performance from a team looking ready for promotion back to the football league.

