Meet Your SU Officer Candidates for 2023/24

Voting is opening on 13th March at 1pm, let your voice be heard and vote for who you would like to represent you in various areas which directly affect your student experience. Here are all the full-time officer candidates:

Union Development officer candidates:

Jess Nuttall – “Empowering you to have the best possible student experience. Don’t settle for less, vote for Jess.”

Harry Chapman – “Hi I’m Harry, my pronouns are he/him, standing for Union Development officer in your SU”

Activities officer candidates:

Daniel Haq – “Want campus community improves, more society backing and less SU bureaucracy? Drop us a vote then!”

Sports officer candidates:

Sean Nolan – “Passion for Inclusion? Welfare? Sustainability? I’m the reliable & respected voice to represent you!”

Community officer candidates:

Poppy Read-Pitt – “I’m Poppy, a 3rd year English student, and I’m running to be your community officer”

Hasan Nisar – “Students deserve someone who knows how to get things done, work hard and has realistic ambitions”

Tarrveen Kohli – “I’m a Cis-Pansexual Neuro-divergent Woman of Colour, standing to be the next Community Officer”

Education officer candidates:

Madeline (Maddie) Dinnage

Nguyen Phuong Le

Tu Anh Do – “An experienced educator passionate about innovative learning, applying for Education Officer role”

Welfare officer candidates:

Ellena Leech – “Community, safespaces and access”

Hope Palfrey – “2022 ESJ officer- improve support for students and tackle the root issues of uni”

Anushka Sharma – “Hello! I am running to be your next welfare and wellbeing officer #AllThingsWelfare”

Ben Mellor – “Get well(er) with Mellor”

Liberation officer candidates:

Noa Holt – “Voices of Difference Make a Difference”

Ayomide Oluwabukunmi Omoni – “Finding, Funding and Fortifying the Voice of Marginalised Students”

Postgraduate officer candidates:

Xiyu Sun – “Currently, I am a graduate student at the University of Nottingham majoring in Tesol”

River Butterworth – “2022/23 Education Officer- End casualisation, increase stipends, provide better representation”

Ran Ran – “Please give me a chance, I will give you a surprise.”

Yukta Swamy – “The postgrad officer who always has a Yuk-tionary solution to every problem!”

Min Zhong

Binitha Ann John

Aditya Sabnis – “Working for the Postgraduates of UoN”

You can find out more about the candidates such as their manifestos by visiting uonsu.com and heading over to URN and NSTV for more coverage on the spring elections!

