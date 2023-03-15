The Weeknd: In Review

Ayman Ahmer

5 Diamond-Certified tracks. Ninety-eight million monthly Spotify listens. Longest running song in US Chart history. Abel Tesfaye’s rise from homelessness to superstardom is an achievement explained through the combination of visionary artistry and God-given talent. On his most recent album, ‘Dawn FM’, The Weeknd embraces feelings of pride and accomplishment, securing a place amongst the greats – “We still celebrating Superbowl/Catalogue looking legendary…” Ayman Ahmer reviews.

Indeed, when The Weeknd boasts, there’s a certain level of arrogance he pulls off with aplomb to greater effect than other artists. There is never a sense of exaggeration. His hard-hitting lyrics, reminiscent of the late Prince, have inspired a new generation changing the RnB/Hip-Hop scene. The Weeknd continues to reinvent his craft, sound and image to stand above others and cement icon status. Each album or ‘chapter’ act as a checkpoint in this wild and immersive journey that The Weeknd is taking us on.

5. ‘Starboy’ (2016)

In months preceding the release of ‘Starboy’, critics and fans shared uncertainty over the direction of The Weeknd’s upcoming body of work. The release of MANIA, a visual piece teasing upcoming songs, sparked excitement around the project. ‘Starboy’ would go on to become one of The Weeknd’s better commercially performing albums, charting all eighteen songs on the Billboard Hot 100. As with many of his albums, a narrative arc is present, opening in a dark place and ending with a light at the end of the tunnel.

There is a perfect balance between classic pop and the dark RnB/Hip-Hop tracks, which make this album so valuable in a highly acclaimed catalogue. I Feel It Coming and Die For You are two stand-out tracks that illustrate The Weeknd’s ability to make timeless music. While other artists such as Drake release certain songs with the sole purpose of commercial gain, The Weeknd seemingly prioritises music above everything else.

Several motifs revolving around notions of evil and wickedness which highten the dark ambience

‘Starboy’ was The Weeknd’s first real concept album showcasing a character, infatuated with fame and money, on his journey through the struggles of the dark Hollywood underworld. There are several motifs revolving around notions of evil and wickedness which heighten the dark ambience of this album in parts. There are also many dance/house- inspired tracks such as A Lonely Night and Rockin’ that add another dimension to this multi layered project. Perhaps the only limitation when analysing critically, would be the tendency to play it safe. In comparison to The Weeknd’s other projects, ‘Starboy’ is not as daring and bold.