“Undeniable star power coursing through her veins”- Live Review: Cassyette @ Rescue Rooms

Izzy Morris

Essex-born rockstar hurricane Cassyette blew Rescue Rooms away with punch and energy to boot. Izzy Morris offers her experiences from the rapidly rising star’s sold-out gig, supported by two incredible sets from Lozeak and Calva Louise.

Sometimes, certain gigs just happen to come at the right time. When the fates align to bring you the music and the atmosphere providing you with exactly what you needed that day, the night becomes all the more special. After a day of lull and inertia, pushing myself out of my room and into the welcoming arms of Cassyette provided me with the fuel I needed to spur me forward into the week ahead.

This musical catalyst effect was not a solo effort, however – Cassyette was joined by two expertly chosen supports. First up was Lozeak, also known as Gen Z’s answer to Avril Lavigne. I was taken aback by her incredibly impressive vocals and her unwavering confidence. She had no trouble warming the crowd up, converting plenty of the room into fans. It’s really nice when artists that are big on social media platforms like TikTok prove the stereotypes wrong. It’s clear that Lozeak lives up to the online hype, evident from the near-packed room I’d arrived to see. At just 19 years old, this young pop-punk princess has a lot to look forward to, as I’m sure she’ll be rising to new heights much like the meteoric rise of Cassyette herself.

She welcomed and included the whole room and kept them in the palm of her hand for the rest of the night

Calva Louise’s appearance on Cassyette’s tour poster had honestly been a massive push to get me in the door in the first place. This three-piece band, from Venezuela, France and New Zealand have generated a major buzz recently, after releasing two phenomenal albums, and two very exciting singles already out this year in Feast is Over and Third Class Citizen. Their short support set left me completely gagging for more, and luckily, they did have the offer to satisfy my appetite; Calva Louise are returning to Nottingham in May for a simply unmissable performance at Bodega. Their eclectic blend of indie, alternative and punk translates into a mind-blowing blast of energy for any audience member. Their high-octane, electrifying spirit is extremely gripping, with powerful wild screams from vocalist Jess Allanic, bulky synths and ferocious drumbeats ripping through the room. A particular favourite of mine was actually Feast is Over, a track that was released four days before their performance. Moving between devastating cries of ‘F*** YOU!’ and delicious harmonies, this track offered a vengeful sense of catharsis against people who treat others with no respect.

Cassyette is at the forefront of this pop-punk/emo revival, fitting in but also standing out perfectly with her fierce bite and catchy choruses

And then burst out Cassyette, with all guns blazing. Opening her shockwave of a set with Like That, the room filled with a punchy kick drum, abrasive guitar and the performer’s powerful vocals. Cassyette commanded the stage instantly, with undeniable star power coursing through her veins. Directing her energy towards every inch of the room, singing to the balcony, to the back of the room and of course to her diehard fans singing every word at the front. She welcomed and included the whole room and kept them in the palm of her hand for the rest of the night.

Moving into Picture Perfect, the punky singer-songwriter wowed me with her gorgeous riffing, sustaining incredibly. The power in her lungs – just wow. Her vocals almost remind me of a young Hayley Williams or even Ash Costello; two legendary voices that exist in similar realms that combine heavy tastes with pop. Cassyette is at the forefront of this pop-punk/emo revival, fitting in but also standing out perfectly with her fierce bite and catchy choruses. With the vocal chops to match her rockstar presence, it would appear that Rescue Rooms were just getting a taste of the rise that is to come for the artist.

Excited screams were unleashed from various fans at the start of every single track, with honestly no clear favourite from the audience, who maintained their mojo in the pit for the entire set. One track that did unite the room completely and entirely to erupt into life was September Rain. Bursting with life, complimented beautifully by a more delicate and aspirant moment in the bridge, this song got every head banging to the crushing guitar and absolutely wicked drumming.

I truly felt like I’d been brought back to life

While Cassyette mostly communicated in music, swiftly moving through her set list, she still managed to connect with her audience. Imploring them to open up the pit ‘for real this time’ she continued throughout the night to rile up the audience and spur them into action. One standout moment was a false start pit, followed by a taunt of ‘not so fast’ from the performer, demanding a wall of death instead. The crowd immediately obliged, parting down the middle before colliding with force.

By the time the set concluded with an encore of Dear Goth and Prison Purse, two of Cassyette’s earliest releases, I truly felt like I’d been brought back to life. The pure pop-punk goodness from Lozeak and Cassyette combined with the incredible catharsis from Calva Louise had hit the spot perfectly. With three incredible female-fronted sets, I felt a remarkable sense of power and strength wave through me, and for that, I am extremely grateful.

Izzy Morris