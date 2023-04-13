“A Beautiful Atmosphere” – London Insurance Life Presents: The Show Must Go On @ Cosy Club

Hayley Lawson

London Insurance Life arranged an evening of music, food, drinks, and speeches to make students aware of their company. With the folk-sounding music and cosy atmosphere, Impact’s Hayley Lawson had the pleasure of attending and reviewing.

London Insurance Life is a company involved in the insurance of all sorts of things from dinosaur bones to music gigs. The company’s chief executive, Caroline Wagstaff, explained that London Insurance Life aims to be a highly accessible trade association for students with any degree, not just those covering finance or insurance, including subjects like music. She explained that events like The Show Must Go On are her biggest achievements in her role, as she likes to engage attendees and recruit people who become interested in the industry.

She simplified pop songs with her honey-sweet voice

Upon arrival at Cosy Club, the staff were all very welcoming and offered guests free drinks tokens, with which they could select anything from the main menu. The bar staff were energetic and friendly, offering their recommendations of drinks to try and general discussion about the evening. They were bubbly and polite, and absolutely made for a pleasant evening that all those around me, as well as myself of course, enjoyed thoroughly.

The performers selected also created a beautiful atmosphere, and the DJ had an excellent selection of songs which only added to this. The first singer was Matilda Gracia. She simplified pop songs with her honey-sweet voice, performing various songs, from Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams to more modern songs like Miley Cyrus’s Flowers and Unholy by Sam Smith. This made for a very pleasant tone with acoustics and vocals to die for.

I could not fault the atmosphere created

The second performer was also fantastic and complimented the evening further. Liam McClair sang wonderfully with a raw, raspy voice that created a heavenly feel. Also performing pop songs that the audience knew, he had people engaged and ready for a second round of speeches from London Insurance Life’s employees. He performed songs that are traditionally acoustic like Ho Hey by the Lumineers and Riptide by Vance Joy and mixed these with more unexpected songs like Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes and I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys.

Overall, the evening was thoroughly enjoyable. From the delightful drink and diverse food selection to the wonderful performers, I could not fault the atmosphere created. Whilst an event like this wouldn’t normally interest me all that much, it was so beneficial to hear from employees of the company and was definitely an effective form of making people aware of the company.

Hayley Lawson

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.