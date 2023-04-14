Splendour Festival 2023: A Short Guide to Nottingham’s Beloved Family Festival

Tabitha Smith

Splendour Festival 2023 celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, boasting an astonishing line-up of well-loved artists taking to their stages once again. Hosted in the magnificent Wollaton Park, to the west of the city, the festival sells itself, with a weekend full of live music and activities, but just in case, Tabitha Smith has all you need to know.

On the weekend of 22nd and 23rd July, Wollaton will be transformed once more into an incredible space for all the family to enjoy the host of activities put on at Splendour festival. Predominantly, of course, attendees will be enjoying musical performances across five different stages, with the festival being known for its iconic headliners. You only have to look at their previous line-ups to see that they host a range of artists who are loved all across the UK, every single year. Welcoming unforgettable performances from Anne-Marie, The Human League and Craig David on the main stage last year, Splendour 2022 seemed like a difficult act to follow, but the organisers have gone all out in their fifteenth year.

After their set at the festival back in 2009, Madness are back to play the festival this summer after being highly requested amongst regular attendees. This particular choice of headliner for the first night of the festival perfectly sums up the atmosphere of the weekend, as this event is for people of all ages, with feel-good music for everyone to enjoy. The iconic band are joined by the likes of Rudimental and the Sugababes on the main stage on the Saturday night, followed by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Kooks and Confidence Man on the Sunday.

However, the big names don’t stop there, as even in their second largest area, on the Confetti Stage, acts such as The Vaccines and Sam Ryder will be joining in on the weekend fun. Sam Ryder has been going from strength to strength ever since his success in Eurovision 2022 and makes for a vibrant, eye-catching show, so this performance will definitely require some sprinting between stages so as not to miss it. On top of these amazing live performances, there will be comedy acts, market stalls, a silent disco and more.

This feeling of community and togetherness runs through the heart of Splendour

It is great to see Splendour enjoying such an immense line-up after a difficult few years. It goes without saying that the festival, like every other, took a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the relatively new festival has withstood the test of time. The organisers even hosted a virtual version of the festival back in 2020, raising over £500 for Framework, a charity working to end homelessness in the Midlands.

This feeling of community and togetherness runs through the heart of Splendour and, in keeping with this attitude, the festival is working to benefit Nottingham’s residents so everyone can get in on the action. The festival’s Courtyard Stage will see home-grown talent such as Sharp Class, Katie Keddie and LYVIA perform, giving a space for up-and-coming local talents to share their music with the community.

there are plenty of food vendors on the site, offering different cuisines to snack on while you wander

But it’s not just local artists who benefit; festival tickets are available at a reduced price to Nottingham residents, whether you’re purchasing a day or weekend ticket, the organisers are looking out for you. A payment plan is available too, so financing your weekend can be more manageable over the coming months.

It also makes for a perfect family day out! The festival is non-camping, but permits picnic foods, blankets and collapsible chairs so you can enjoy some lunch in the sun while soaking in the atmosphere. Alternatively, there are plenty of food vendors on the site, offering different cuisines to snack on while you wander. There will also be plenty of fountains for you to refill your water bottle throughout the day, so everything is provided for.

Splendour is an affordable, inclusive festival that is perfect for all ages

With parking on-site and accessibility measures in place, Splendour is an affordable, inclusive festival that is perfect for all ages. Gates open at 11:30am each day, with events running until around 10:30pm, so your days will be jam-packed with a little something for everyone. General admission tickets are still available, so get them while they last!

For more information and to buy tickets visit splendourfestival.com.

Tabitha Smith

Featured image courtesy of DHP Family. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @splendourfest via Instagram.com. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features, sport and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Music, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates on our latest articles, and follow our Spotify to find playlists made by our very own writers.