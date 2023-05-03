Expectations and wishes for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Alice Bennett

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming out in May, Alice Bennett lists some of the things she wants to see and is most excited about in this highly anticipated game.

The long-awaited sequel to the best-selling game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is coming out on 12th May on the Nintendo Switch. After multiple delays and the recent final trailer, fans of the series are anxiously awaiting the release of Tears of the Kingdom. Here’s a list of things I’m excited for and what I hope will be included in the newest addition to the beloved series.

Ganondorf

long-time fans cannot wait for the return of their favourite antagonist

If the footage of its gameplay didn’t excite its fans, its final trailer was guaranteed to make even the skeptics hyped for the return of the series’ classic villain, Ganondorf. It has already inspired fan art, and I think long-time fans cannot wait for the return of their favourite antagonist, who hasn’t appeared since Twilight Princess in 2005. The human form of the pig-like beast Ganon was sadly absent from Breath of the Wild, with only his monstrous counterpart appearing as the final boss – something I think was to the story’s detriment – so I’m very excited to see what this incarnation brings to the table and I hope he will make a brilliant villain.

Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ?? pic.twitter.com/5QjH910MQK — Patrick Gañas (@patrick_ganas) April 19, 2023

Zonai

I’m outing myself as a bit of a nerd here, but I’m a big fan of YouTubers like Zeltik who post theories and analysis of The Legend of Zelda franchise, and something he has talked about several times (and was more or less confirmed by the trailers and gameplay demonstration video) is the inclusion of the mysterious Zonai tribe in the new release. The only sign of them in Breath of the Wild was in the form of ruins and some armour, so I’m intrigued to find out more about them.

Dungeons

I would like to see more varied and original dungeons in the next game

Controversially, I don’t know if Breath of the Wild really needed traditional dungeons; it technically did have them in the form of shrines and the divine beasts, but I understand players’ complaints about their absence as the elaborate temples from other games are one of the best things about the franchise. I would like to see more varied and original dungeons in the next game, especially given how repetitive shrines became.

Improved Weapon System (?)

One of the main issues fans had with Breath of the Wild was weapon duration- weapons tended to break frustratingly quickly. Although this was likely added so players had to utilise a wider range of weapons, it was a point of contention for many players. From the gameplay demonstration, it looked like the weapon system worked in a similar way, but it may have partially fixed this issue with the addition of the ‘fuse’ ability, enabling the player to combine weapons with materials found in the game, increasing its power and durability. Hopefully, this will ease players’ frustration.

The Story

I hope that this will make for richer storytelling

I absolutely loved Breath of the Wild, and whilst I wouldn’t necessarily change its story, I missed the more elaborate lore and narrative present in previous iterations. With the addition of a human antagonist rather than the monstrous Calamity Ganon as well as featuring the traditional main objective of finding and rescuing Princess Zelda, I hope that this will make for richer storytelling.

Alice Bennett

Featured image courtesy of Ke Vin via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article video 1 courtesy of Nintendo of America via YouTube. No changes were made to this video.

In article video 2 courtesy of Nintendo of America via YouTube. No changes were made to this video.

In article image courtesy of @patrick_ganas via Twitter. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Entertainment, like our Facebook as a reader or a contributor.