“An Impressive Range Of New Musical Talent”- Live Review: Dot To Dot Music Festival @ Nottingham Venues

Daria Paterek and Kit Sinclair

Partnering with Ibis Music, Dot to Dot Music Festival kicked off this year’s summer of music. Starting in Bristol on the 27th of May and moving to Nottingham on the 28th, the festival offered a chance to discover new music spanning all genres. Impact‘s Daria and Kit review the Nottingham festival.

We kicked off the day by seeing Young Decades at Percy Pickebackers. Despite not previously being at this venue, I really enjoyed the intimate atmosphere and vibrant decor. The festival was scattered through Nottingham’s city centre, with venues ranging from smaller ones such as this, to massive venues such as Rock City.

The performance was very intimate (with the festival just starting), but I really enjoyed the set- I’m a sucker for band music, and I think you can go no wrong with a live performance featuring guitars and drums. Whilst the songs in themselves weren’t something I would listen to, being able to explore new music with like-minded people meant that it was a great start to the festival.

After their performance, I became a fan

The highlight for me was seeing 49th & Main at Rock City. Despite not knowing of their music prior to the festival, I’ll admit that after their performance, I became a fan (which I believe was the festival’s primary goal). Featuring a live saxophone which added an incredible instrumental to the set, I could immediately feel the energy in the room. The artists were jumping around the stage, hyping up the crowd, and even people who seemed new to their music were dancing and bobbing their heads. The energy in the room was vibrant, and more and more started entering the room, wanting to be part of the crowd.

The festival was a great way to discover Nottingham-born bands, such as Gender Envy. When the set started, I didn’t initially think that this type of music was for me. However, as more songs started playing, and the band started interacting with the audience, I became more interested in their songs, particularly the subject matters that they discussed- from gender identity to mental health. And the crowd also added to the great energy, even if I didn’t expect some mosh pitting.

I was also exposed to music I wouldn’t typically go out of my way to listen to, including the band University. Upon entering Bodega, I had no idea what I was signing up for, yet I believe that was the most fun part of the festival. Being able to come into most music venues in Nottingham and get to hear something you’ve never heard before, Shazam it, and find out more about artists was thrilling. While I’ve come to the conclusion that the scream genre is definitely not for me, I was glad for the opportunity to experience it live and come to that conclusion.

I was also glad that performances were taking place in my favourite music venue in Nottingham, Rough Trade. This venue holds a special place in my heart, as I had the chance to see Raye perform her debut album here. I was ecstatic to have the opportunity to see Nell Mescal, whose music I thought would be right up my street- and I was right. Her acoustic set was incredible, touching on themes of love, youth and loneliness.