Remembering Nottingham Students Barnaby and Grace

The entire University of Nottingham community is devastated by the loss of two of our students, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar.

The two 19-year-olds were walking home in the early hours of Tuesday 13th June when their lives were tragically cut short.

They had just finished their first year of study at the University.

Grace – a Medical student who played International Hockey for both the U16 and U18 England Hockey Team – has been described by Vice-Chancellor Shearer West as “Thriving in her first year of study…. a talented sportswoman….held in the highest regard by her tutors and team mates alike.”

Of Barnaby – a History student and member of UoN’s cricket team – Shearer West said he is remembered by his tutors as “fun, friendly, and full of life in his seminars”.

UoN’s Men’s Cricket said Barnaby was “a much loved and popular member of the cricket club who threw himself into everything he did.”

A vigil was held on the Portland steps for family and friends of Barnaby and Grace, and for the wider university community.

“What was taken from us yesterday will never be given back, and the shockwaves echo through our student community”

Speaking at the vigil, the Students’ Union Community Officer, Daisy Forster, spoke on the devastating loss to everyone at UoN: “What was taken from us yesterday will never be given back, and the shockwaves echo through our student community.”

Voicing her support for the family and friends of Barnaby and Grace, she continued: “I cannot possibly comprehend the pain and grief that you must feel today. But please remember that you have 38,000 students standing behind you and, as a University community, we will always be here when you need us.”

The Reverend Grant Walton, who hosted the vigil, told attendees that they could pay tribute to Barnaby and Grace inside Portland Building by writing messages of condolence.

The University has confirmed that it is providing support to the victims’ family and friends.

Impact extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Barnaby, Grace and to Ian Coates – a third victim of Tuesday night’s attacks.

For students at UoN who need support, the University has suggested you get in contact with your department’s support team:

Faculty of Arts: support-arts@nottingham.ac.uk

Faculty of Social Sciences: support-socialsciences@nottingham.ac.uk

Faculty of Engineering: support-engineering@nottingham.ac.uk

Faculty of Science: support-science@nottingham.ac.uk

Faculty of Medicine and Health Science: support-medhealthsci@nottingham.ac.uk

In addition to this, you can contact Nightline – a confidential, anonymous listening service, which is run by UoN students for students every night between 7pm-8am: 01159514985

Featured image courtesy of the University of Nottingham via Twitter. No changes were made to this image.