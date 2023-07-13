“A feel-good experience that will leave you singing all the way home” – Theatre Review: The Bodyguard @ Theatre Royal

Shakira Hamilton

A ‘show-stopping performance’ doesn’t begin to cover the spectacular theatrics performed by the cast of The Bodyguard. Based on the iconic 1992 Warner Bros movie directed by Lawrence Kasdan starring Whitney Houston, the musical boasts various iconic hits such as Saving All My Love, I Have Nothing and, arguably the most iconic, I Will Always Love You. However, if you’re an aspiring Whitney yourself, you must keep in mind that upon arrival you are asked to bite your tongue and hold out until the very end to join in with the singing. Shakira Hamilton reviews.

When we take our seats, the auditorium is clearly buzzing with excitement and muffled giggles can be heard, with everyone anticipating the beginning of the performance. However, this is abruptly silenced by the echoing sound of a gunshot. Full of jump scares similar to this, the performance does not fall short of holding your attention throughout its entirety. Another thing to note is the simplistic and effective stage sets, being transported through dance studios, lakeside cabins and even the Oscars there is not one moment where you realise you have been sitting for around 2hrs watching the show itself. Utilising the stage curtains and screens to their advantage, the set was nothing short of impressive.

Melody Thornton and Emily-Mae’s vocals both powerful in their own right left you with goosebumps and a chill that lingered

The show boasts an amazing cast with the likes of Pussycat doll Melody Thornton in the role of Rachel Marron and Emmerdale star Ayden Callaghan as Frank Farmer, alongside the likes of Emily-Mae, John Macaulay and Graham Elwell, to name a few. Melody Thornton and Emily-Mae’s vocals both powerful in their own right left you with goosebumps and a chill that lingered. Arguably Whitney herself is such an iconic vocalist that her talent may be hard to capture, therefore my only critique was at times it felt more of a concert with Thornton’s amazing pop vocals overpowering the real Whitney essence in her songs. Ayden Callaghan does an incredible job of playing the stoic and titular bodyguard, letting loose when interacting with Rachel’s son, Fletcher, which was particularly heartwarming to watch. Not to mention the enthusiastic dance crew who at times stole the show with their synchronicity and engaging moves.

The perfect slow-burn romance built up throughout the performance leaves you sitting on the edge of your seat just to see how it would end

Both Thornton and Callaghan captured the romance between Rachel and Frank, with moments of comedy and heartbreak present throughout the performance. The perfect slow-burn romance built up throughout the performance leaves you sitting on the edge of your seat just to see how it would end. Another memorable part of the story lies with Nikki Marron (Emily-Mae Walker) who although at times presented as bitter and frustrating, left you rooting for her to receive the love she so clearly deserved. The overall tone of the show varied with intense moments popping up frequently. Yet I would argue that they were never too overwhelming, always followed by a light-hearted comedic scene like that of the karaoke and some punchy one-liners.

If you are still unsure of going, the finale stands alone as something worth watching for. With the crowd erupting into song, bright flashing lights and the word ‘DANCE’ shining as the backdrop, you can’t help but feel like you’re at a concert, shaking your hips alongside strangers is an excellent way to end your evening!

In conclusion, The Bodyguard is a must-see, full of drama, romance and undeniable classics, it’s definitely a feel-good experience that although bittersweet at times, will leave you singing all the way home.

