Fantasy Premier League Picks You Might Have Overlooked

James Hadland

As the 2023/2024 Premier League season looms over, many look forward to not only giving their Sundays a sense of meaning, but also to manage their Fantasy Premier League team. Whether you take it a bit too seriously, wearing a three-piece while you plan your team’s line-up each week, or have simply entered with the pride that your team name couldn’t possibly have been replicated due to the sheer originality of making a loose pun related to a footballer’s name, FPL is an excellent pre-season distraction. While I relate all my previous season’s failures to season-ending injuries (forgetting to carry on doing it), the final year of University seems a perfect time to procrastinate on a virtual football game. But it is far too easy to choose Haaland, Salah or De Bruyne, and so here is a guide of players that could either make you look like Pep Guardiola or Frank De Boer… James Hadland, the esteemed 1556095th best FPL manager in the 2017/2018 season, is here to walk through the FPL’s outside-shouts.

Firstly, I do want to clarify that the reason people pick Haaland, Salah and De Bruyne is because they were amongst the highest scorers last season, and so are obvious picks to base your team around. However, unlike any Saudi league teams this season, the FPL God (for some odd reason I imagined Mike Dean in a toga) does not let you have an unlimited transfer budget. Therefore, you are left with the quandary of attempting to squeeze in the big-hitters and suffering the consequences of your other players either scoring very little or not even playing. Choosing a squad with two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards on a £100.0 million budget is mean feat, and is arguably the best way to whittle away time until the Premier League kicks off in early August.

In lieu of discussing already widely acknowledged picks, I will instead explore cheaper options for each position to provide a a more balanced FPL team. The following recommendations will therefore be based around players at clubs outside of last-season’s top four, new signings and those with a lower-than-expected team selection % by other FPL managers.

The point scoring system is here for any who may be looking to create their first team, and the league created for the article is here: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/uvuewm

Goalkeeper:

Goalkeepers in FPL gain points based on minutes played, clean sheets, penalty saves and for every 3 shots faced by a goalkeeper. They also can lose one point per 2 goals conceded. Therefore, when shopping for the two GKs, it is wise perhaps to choose nailed-on starters, especially in teams that excel defensively. When building a team, having two goalkeepers who get lots of game time mean you can alternate if any dangerous fixtures come up, so here are two potential picks:

Emi Martinez – Aston Villa – £5.0 million

If his penalty heroics which led to Argentina’s Copa America and World Cup glory can translate to the Premier League, some big points boosts could come in

While World Cup winner Emi Martinez costs a relatively large sum for a goalkeeper, his 13 clean sheets last season ranked 5th in the league and 7th out of all goalkeepers in the FPL. Given these promising statistics, the fact that 9 of these clean sheets came since Emery’s managerial reign began indicates the Argentine’s clean sheets are bound to rise next year. Furthermore, my old friend FBref shows that his post-shot xG placed him in the 91st percentile for all league goalkeepers (1.05 per 90), indicating his unlikeliness to lose points for conceding 2 goals or more a game. Also, if his penalty heroics which led to Argentina’s Copa America and World Cup glory can translate to the Premier League, some big points boosts could come in.

Martin Flekken – Brentford – £4.5 million

As David Raya looks increasingly likely to leave this season, rumoured with an exit and with only one year left on his contract, Brentford’s £11 million summer signing Mark Flekken seems fit to replace last season’s highest scoring FPL goalkeeper. The Dutch goalkeeper ranked 1st in the Bundesliga for clean sheets last season while at Freiburg, meaning Brentford’s strong defence (conceding the joint 5th least league goals last term) will remain strong.

Defender:

While defenders score points much like goalkeepers, the 6 points for scoring a goal and 3 for assists mean that choosing attacking players within this role can lead to some real success. There is a need for balance however, with defenders in attacking sides sometimes less likely to keep clean sheets – their primary aim.

Destiny Udogie – Tottenham Hotspur – £4.5 million

His cut-price fee of £4.5 million provides you an attack minded fullback in a team likely to play on the front foot, suggesting a good chance of goals and assists

Perhaps exemplifying the risk of opting for attack as the best form of defence, my first suggestion for a defender is Tottenham Hostpur left back Destiny Udogie. Highly regarded in Italy after two excellent seasons at Udinese, the Italian seems likely to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Tottenham’s preseason indicates Postecoglou’s appreciation of the full back – featuring in the ‘main XI’ in friendlies, but why choose him for the FPL? Firstly, his cut-price fee of £4.5 million provides you an attack minded fullback in a team likely to play on the front foot, suggesting a good chance of goals and assists. He profiles in the 84th percentile of all fullbacks in the top 5 leagues for non-penalty expected goals and assists, suggesting that if Postecoglou’s team start well, Udogie could be a very shrewd buy.

Alex Moreno – Aston Villa – £5.0 million

January signing Alex Moreno seems to have displaced Lucas Digne as Villa’s starting left back. As aforementioned, Emery’s side have a strong defence, but Moreno also provides a strong attacking threat. In his first 6 months, he finished in the 89th percentile for expected assisted goals per 90. Seeming to be a nailed on starter and someone who Emery specifically asked for, the £5.0 million could be well worth it.

Matt Doherty – Wolverhampton Wanderers – £4.5 million

Returning to Wolves after a three years at Tottenham, Matt Doherty will surely be back in the starting XI for Lopetegui’s team. If he does get some regular game time back at the club he excelled at, the points will follow; with 11 and 12 goal contributions respectively in his last two seasons at Wolves. Lopetegui is excellent at coaching a defence, so the clean sheets should increase as the season goes on.

Pervis Estupiñán – Brighton & Hove Albion – £5.0 million

With an excellent first three game run in, Ecuadorian wingback Estupiñán really excelled in the second half of last season, ending his maiden year in the Premier League with one goal and seven assists. As Brighton look to push on under Roberto de Zerbi, he could be an excellent signing.

James Tarkowski – Everton – £4.5 million

If Everton get enough corners this season, there is a chance Tarkowski wins the Golden Boot

Sean Dyche and James Tarkowski are a match made in heaven. There are two crucial points to this suggestion: Sean Dyche hates his teams conceding, and loves when James Tarkowski gets his big head on them. With Tarkowski and McNeil’s partnership now in Everton’s blue shirt, surely the goals must follow – even more likely with Ashley Young taking set pieces on the other side. If Everton get enough corners this season, there is a chance Tarkowski wins the Golden Boot.

Levi Colwill – Chelsea – £4.5 million

After a stellar loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, and a Euro U-21 win under his belt with England, Colwill seems destined to push on with Chelsea this season. The doubts about his playtime have been assured by Wesley Fofana’s injury, and Chelsea’s insistence on keeping him means he may have a role in Pochettino’s side. If the Argentine can solidify the Blues’ defence, with Colwill at the heart, the English centre back could prove an excellent cheaper choice.

Midfield:

My advice when looking for midfielders are to look at those classified as ‘midfielders’ but who really play as forwards. Also, check which players take penalties for their teams, as this can really help rack up some points.

Pascal Gross – Brighton & Hove Albion – £6.5 million

For only £6.5 million, the attacking midfielder could start his season strong for your FPL side with a home fixture against Luton

With Argentine world cup winner Mac Allister leaving to join Liverpool, it seems that Pascal Gross might be Brighton’s new penalty taker. Even if this is not the case, with rumours of new signing Joao Pedro to assume the role, Gross’s attacking output for the Seagulls is undeniable. The German averages just above 10 goal contributions per season in the Premier League, and found his finest form yet under Roberto de Zerbi. For only £6.5 million, the attacking midfielder could start his season strong for your FPL side with a home fixture against Luton.

Saïd Benrahma – West Ham United – £6.0 million

Benrahma’s West Ham career has gone from strength to strength since signing from Brentford in 2020. A constant feature in Moyes’ side, he is sure to be at the heart of the Hammers’ creativity. The specific reason for his suggestion, however, is that he seems to have become the fixed penalty taker for the Irons, which always leads to a welcome points boost.

Justin Kluivert – AFC Bournemouth – £5 million

Understandably due to the level set by his father Patrick, it seems as if Justin Kluivert is on the cusp of establishing his own mark in football. While on my year abroad, I had the pleasure of seeing the Dutch forward in action for Valencia, and he certainly seems much more complete since his possibly premature signing for Roma. There is a lot of hype surrounding Andoni Iraola’s management of the Cherries this season, and Kluivert’s arrival suggests he will be crucial to the Spanish manager’s attacking plans. Although adapting to the Premier League is never easy, the winger’s underlying numbers suggest he will do well with game time this season, in the 93rd percentile for non-penalty xG of all top 5 league wingers this year.

Harvey Barnes – Newcastle United – £6.5 million

With a difficult early run-in, the winger may be better suited as a transfer later down the line

Another new signing, winger Harvey Barnes seems the perfect fit for Eddie Howe’s high-octane Newcastle side. Having scored 13 times for a relegated Leicester City side, the Englishman will surely only progress in a side with more chances and time on the ball. With a difficult early run-in, the winger may be better suited as a transfer later down the line.

Lucas Paquetá – West Ham United – £6.0 million

Last season, Lucas Paquetá arrived with a large fee and even larger expectations. Taking some time to adapt to the Premier League, the Brazilian’s season finished much stronger than it started. If Moyes can recover West Ham’s Rice-less midfield, and get Paquetá playing in his preferred attacking role, he could really push on this year.

Forwards:

Erling Haaland seems like an obvious fixture for this season, only likely to be transferred as a result of injury. But what about the other slots? Harry Kane seems likely to leave Spurs, and Arsenal’s main goal scorers last season are in fact listed as midfielders on the FPL site. Therefore, here are some forwards that have the capacity to really kick on.

Nicolas Jackson – Chelsea – £7.0 million

A lot of Chelsea’s problems last season up front can be pointed at the fact they lacked a clear number 9. However, Nicolas Jackson could be the perfect player to fulfil this need. His electric form and link-up play in preseason must be taken with a pinch of salt, yet I do see a real chance that he takes the league by storm. One must be wary of how Chelsea’s bloated squad size mean that game time is no guarantee under a new manager yet to find his starting XI.

Evan Ferguson – Brighton & Hove Albion – £6.0 million

Bursting onto the stage last season at just 18 years of age, Irishman Ferguson is sure to continue his promising start. In the 89th percentile of non-penalty goals per 90 this year out of all forwards in the top 5 leagues, and a cheaper option, he is definitely a player worth considering.

Yoane Wissa – Brentford – £6.0 million

With Ivan Toney absent until January at least, Yoane Wissa could be the man to replace the England international’s minutes for the Bees. He excelled in the five games without Toney last season, with six goal contributions.

