PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER TRANSFER ROUNDUP – PART ONE

As Premier League action is halted for the first international break, the closure of the British transfer window has conveniently coincided with it. Spending in the English top-flight has reached an all-time high, with a figure of £2.36 billion, smashing last summer’s record by £440 million. With record transfer fees, fascinating tug-of-wars and… Todd Boehly, Vinay Patel delivers the first of a two part transfer roundup.

Arsenal:

Nervous anticipation was building among Premier League runners-up Arsenal, as the Declan Rice transfer saga laboured on, but they were finally able to land their man, for £105 million. The former West Ham midfielder was swiftly joined by Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, in a deal worth £65 million and what is surely one of the surprise signings of the window. Defender Jurrien Timber was brought over from Ajax for £38 million but suffered an ACL injury on his league debut, while Brentford ‘keeper David Raya has joined the Gunners on an initial loan.

Aston Villa:

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have proven that they are the real deal, following a staggering calendar year in terms of results. Youri Tielemans was acquired from Leicester on a free transfer, while Spanish centre back Pau Torres reunited with his manager, having previously worked together at Villareal. Villa added to their £33 million capture by signing French winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, in a club record deal exceeding £50 million. Emiliano Buendia’s long term injury led to the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo, on loan from Galatasaray. Clement Lenglet has also been loaned in from Barcelona to bolster the side’s defensive options.

Bournemouth:

Andoni Iraola hit the ground running in his first few weeks as Bournemouth manager, signing fullback Milos Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar, for £15 million and midfielder Romain Faivre from Lyon, in a deal worth £12 million. Promising youngster Alex Scott has also joined the Cherries from Bristol City, departing for an estimated £25 million and joining him will be Norwich right back Max Aarons. Bournemouth capitalised on Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams’ £24 million release clause and he will be joined by fellow teammate Luis Sinisterra, as the winger completed a loan move on deadline day.

Brentford:

As Brentford look to push on without the suspended Ivan Toney and Bee-turned-Gunner David Raya, goalkeeper Mark Flekken was signed from Freiburg for £11 million. Centre back Nathan Collins became the club’s record signing as he joined from Wolves in a deal worth £23 million. Neil Maupay also returns to his former club, on loan from Everton and will look to reignite the excellent form he sustained with the Bees.

Brighton:

Brighton’s prelude to their first season in Europe has naturally called for reinforcements. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud and PL veteran James Milner have joined the club on free transfers, while goalkeeper Bart Vergruggen has been signed from Anderlecht to replace Robert Sanchez. Brazilian centre half Igor, has been brought in from Fiorentina for £16 million, following Levi Colwill’s decision to remain at Chelsea.

Not known for their spending, the Seagulls broke their transfer record to secure striker Joao Pedro, from Watford, in a £30 million deal. Lille’s Carlos Baleba has also joined the club, as part of a midfield rebuild, with the French club receiving £23 million.

However, their most significant piece of business has to be the loan capture of Barcelona’s Ansu Fati. Inheriting the iconic No. 10 jersey following Lionel Messi’s departure, injuries have hampered the young winger’s career and after rejecting approaches from Spurs and Sevilla, he felt that Roberto De Zerbi’s side would be the best place to continue his development. A signing of this stature only emphasises the recent major strides this club has made, having sold Robert Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo for a combined £175 million(!) this summer.

Burnley:

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have certainly been busy this window following their promotion. Striker Zeki Amdouni has been recruited from FC Basel, in a £15 million deal, while Euro U-21 winner James Trafford has become the club’s newest goalkeeper, joining from Man City for £19 million. Midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Sander Berge have joined from Aston Villa and Sheffield United respectively, having both been signed in £12 million deals.

The Clarets have also acquired centre backs Dara O’Shea and Hannes Delcroix from West Brom and Anderlecht. Former Southampton forward Nathan Redmond joins Kompany’s side, as does fellow winger Luca Koleosho, from Espanyol B and Troyes’ Wilson Odobert. Left wingers Mike Tresor and Jacob Larsen have also been loaned in from Genk and Hoffenheim.

Chelsea:

Chelsea have once again emerged as the Premier League and Europe’s biggest spenders, with spending exceeding one billion since Todd Boehly’s takeover last summer. RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku became the club’s first signing, in a deal worth £53 million, followed by striker Nicolas Jackson, joining from Villareal for £30 million.

Next up were a flurry of young prospects, starting with Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu and Santos forwards Deivid Washington and Angelo. Following Wesley Fofana’s injury, Monaco’s Axel Disasi was signed for £39 million to fill in at centre half. Several goalkeeping departures meant that Brighton’s Robert Sanchez was brought in for £25 million, followed by Djordje Petrovic, from MLS side New England.

Following an extensive courting process and late interest from Liverpool, the Blues finally landed their priority target Moises Caicedo, for a British record fee of £115 million. Mauricio Pochettino’s side also beat out the Reds for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, in a deal worth £58 million. Chelsea ended their spending spree with the surprise signing of Man City winger Cole Palmer for a fee of £42 million.

Like many clubs, Chelsea reaped the benefits of selling to clubs in the Saudi Pro League

Despite Todd Boehly’s debilitating expenditure, the Blues have managed to recoup a sizeable amount in player sales. Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic all departed the club for fellow ‘Big Six’ rivals, while Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek brought in a combined £34 million in their switch to AC Milan. Like many clubs, Chelsea reaped the benefits of selling to clubs in the Saudi Pro League, with Senegalese duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy leaving for a collective £33 million. Furthermore, the Blues cashed in on Cobham products Callum Hudson-Odoi and will do so with Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, whose mandatory buy clause is £28 million.

The loan departures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Romelu Lukaku will ease the pressure on a bloated wage budget, as will terminating the contracts of skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the ever-present N’Golo Kante.

Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace’s transfer window got off to a disappointing start, with club captain Wilfried Zaha leaving for Galatasaray on a free transfer. They were quickly buoyed however, by the signing of midfielder Jefferson Lerma from Bournemouth. Joining him will be Brazilian forward Matheus Franca, for £26 million as he leaves Flamengo. Dean Henderson has finally completed a permanent switch away from Man United, as he joins the Eagles in a deal worth £20 million. Arsenal centre back Rob Holding has also signed for Roy Hogdson’s side on the transfer deadline day.

Everton:

Everton fans endured a disappointing deadline day as Alex Iwobi agreed to a £22 million move to Fulham

Everton will want to ensure they stay up on merit rather than good fortune, as a relegation dogfight seems inevitable. Consequently, Sean Dyche has brought in veteran Ashley Young on a free transfer and has acquired forwards Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison, on loan from Villareal and Leeds respectively.

The Toffees have also signed young striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon for £15 million and effectively replaced the injury plagued Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Udinese striker Beto. The Portuguese centre forward joins in a deal worth £26 million but Everton fans endured a disappointing deadline day as Alex Iwobi agreed to a £22 million move to Fulham.

Fulham:

After surprising many last season, Marco Silva and Fulham will look to push on, signing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, for £5.5 million and winger Adama Traore on a free transfer. They will however, have to make do without star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who opted to join Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal, for a club record fee.

As Tosin Aderebayo’s future remains uncertain, centre half Calvin Bassey was recruited from Ajax in a deal worth £18 million. The Cottagers also managed to strike a deadline day deal with Everton to sign Alex Iwobi, while Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich fell through in the final hours of the window.

