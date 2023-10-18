Celebrating Nottingham’s Creative Side – Hockley Hustle Festival is Back!

Alicia Lacey

With a lineup of 350 outstanding performers, Nottingham’s Hockley Hustle is back to honour the diverse talent of local musicians and artists on Sunday 22nd October 2023. Hockley Hustle has been raising money for local charities such as Emmanuel House and Base 51 since 2006 – this is the perfect way to support your community while enjoying an action packed day out. With the event raising over £200,000 over the past 15 years, it is important to again offer our support for the performers and charities this year.

The event will be taking place in Hockley on the Sunday following the Industry Day which is happening on Saturday 21st October. Across 30 venues in Nottingham City Centre, be sure to check out Bodega, Rough Trade, Hockley Arts Club, Angel and Jamcafé to name a few. A more detailed lineup for the event will be released on the Hockley Hustle Instagram account (@hockleyhustle) in the coming weeks, but Liam Bailey, Lyvia, Daudi Matsiko and Alfie Sharp are just some of the names to already be confirmed.

Wristbands with be available from Broadway Cinema on the day of the festival at 11:30am in exchange for your ticket

Wristbands with be available from Broadway Cinema on the day of the festival at 11:30am in exchange for your ticket which can be purchased at hockleyhustle.co.uk that will provide you entry into the venues. As this is a charity event, there will be collection buckets around the city so make sure to bring some cash to personally make a huge difference.

The five main charities that will benefit from your donations will be Emmanual House, Base 51 SFiCE Foundation, B’Me Cancer Communities and Imara which are all contributing vital help and support across Nottingham. For more information on these amazing charities, please refer to the Hockley Hustle website which details their crucial and necessary work.

The event will be open to under 18s, however some venues may have age restrictions which you can check before attending. We encourage everyone who can to attend as your attendance alone means that you are contributing to a greater cause and can enjoy some excellent entertainment.

The festival is actively aiming for sustainability by only purchasing what is needed, using recyclable materials to decorate and planting a 1,000 tree Hustle Holt mini forest with the money donated; keeping their environmental impact to a minimum and guaranteed fun to a maximum.

Alicia Lacey

Featured image courtesy of Israel Palacio via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

For more content including news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features, sport and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Music, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates on our latest articles, and follow our Spotify to find playlists made by our very own writers.