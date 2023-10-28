COUNTY SEE OFF NEWPORT IN COMFORTABLE VICTORY

Tomos Millward

The Magpies secure a routine 3-0 win against hapless Newport County to secure two points off top in League Two before Wrexham grudge match. Match attended by Thomas Martin and Tomos Millward.

Despite not being at their best, Notts County were comfortably able to see-off a Newport performance that, despite their recent form, would have disappointed the 198 travelling fans.

Notts County came into the game off the back of a somewhat underwhelming run of fixtures, having won just 2 of their previous 5 games. However, they started the day joint 3rd in League Two alongside Wrexham and this comfortable 3-0 victory has given them a reassuring 3-point cushion before the Welsh side travel to Meadow Lane on Saturday afternoon. Newport County came into the game desperately struggling for form having just 15 points from 14 games, with only 2 wins from their last 9.

Notts County settled into a comfortable rhythm that Newport struggled to match

The game started off fairly evenly but Notts County soon settled into a comfortable rhythm that Newport struggled to match. The three centre-backs were able to stretch across the backline and maintain possession well with goalkeeper Sam Slocombe, who completed a stellar 49 passes this evening, despite often lacking penetration through the lines and into midfield.

Newport, living up to their underdog status, were reluctant to press the Magpie’s backline and were easily played through when they did. Daniel Crowley broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through some excellent wing play down the left and exhibited a cool head in the box and the home team were off to the races.

Despite this dominance and having 68% of the ball, Notts County should be slightly disheartened by only winning 3-0. Newport lacked presence in the final third and easily surrendered possession to Notts County who should have won by more. Notts County had 12 shots from inside the opposition’s box, hit the crossbar, and created five big chances (missing two of them). Newport had no answers to Notts’ ability to stretch the pitch and play around them and constantly looked to striker Omar Bogle as their outlet who struggled to link the play and lost possession 7 times.

Jones was a different class to the rest of the players on the pitch

In a group of good performances including Macauley Langstaff and Daniel Crowley, Notts County’s Left Winger Jodi Jones reigned supreme. Jones was, simply put, a different class to the rest of the players on the pitch. He often remained hugging the left touchline even when the ball was on the opposite side of the pitch and exhibited excellent decision-making, knowing when to be direct and take on his man and when to keep possession and interchange passes with his teammates.

Jones made 6 key passes, created 4 big chances, registered 2 assists, and completed 5 dribbles from 5. The highlight of his match was a decisively executed and technically precise cross for Notts County’s third goal from Macauley Langstaff that put the game out of sight from Newport County.

All-in-all, Notts County were simply a cut above Newport and will take great confidence from continuing their winning ways before a crucial 6-pointer at home to Wrexham on Saturday.

