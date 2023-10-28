Student-friendly meals before a boozy night out

Bernadette O’Hara

Term has started, and so have boozy socials and fun-fueled nights out! It’s easy to forget to make a meal before, during and after a night out, but future you will be thankful that you remembered to load up on carbs before you hit the club.

The classic carb dish

Pesto pasta with black olives and feta cheese

Pesto pasta is one of the quickest and simplest meals to make. My version of the pesto pasta is perfect for a pre-night out classic carb dish.

1 serving | 5 minutes prep time | 15 minutes total time

Ingredients

80g/1 cup of fusilli pasta

2 Tbsp of Green pesto pasta sauce

1 Tbsp of black olives

6 sundried tomatoes

1 handful of spinach

1 diced shallot

2 cloves of diced garlic

30g/¼ cup of feta cheese, cubed

A drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Seasoning: ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, and fresh basil

Method

Firstly, boil the pasta water and add a pinch of salt. Once the water is boiling, add the pasta and cook for 8 minutes. Whilst the pasta is cooking, add a drizzle of olive oil into a pan over medium heat. Add the shallot, garlic, and washed spinach. Add salt and pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Once this has cooked, set aside. Drain the pasta but leave a small amount of pasta water in the saucepan. Place the saucepan with the pasta water over a low heat and add the pesto sauce with the cooked shallot, garlic and spinach. Then add the sundried tomatoes, black olives, fresh basil, and cooked pasta to the saucepan and mix. Add feta cheese to serve.

Late night carb cravings

Wedges topped with Cajun seasoned beans and cheese

This is my take on the infamous cheesy chips. Perfect for soaking up alcohol. I use McCain’s lightly spiced wedges because they are easy to prepare, freezable, and very affordable!

1 serving | 5 minutes prep time | 10 minutes total time

Ingredients

McCain Lightly Spiced Wedges

1 small tin of Heinz Baked Beans

30g/a handful of grated cheddar cheese

Seasoning: ½ tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, 1sp Cajun seasoning

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°c. Add your desired number of wedges onto a baking tray. Once the oven has preheated, cook the wedges for 8-10 minutes. Flip the wedges halfway through. Whilst the wedges are baking, grate the cheese. Halfway through the wedges cooking time, gently heat up the Heinz baked beans in a saucepan on a low heat. Add salt, pepper, and Cajun seasoning. Once the wedges are cooked, place them on a plate and top with the Cajun seasoned beans and cheese.

Bernadette O’Hara

Featured image courtesy of Stories via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including Uni News, Reviews, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Lifestyle, like our Facebook as a reader or contributor.