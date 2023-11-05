Wrexham Resign Notts County to a 2-0 Defeat at Meadow Lane

Vinay Patel

Wrexham got the better of Notts County on Saturday, emerging as 2-0 victors at Meadow Lane and securing the bragging rights in their newfound rivalry. Match attended by Vinay Patel and Ayman Ahmer.

In the build-up to Notts County vs Wrexham, The Weekend Sport suggested that the Magpies could follow in the footsteps of the Welsh side, in becoming the latest club to be owned by a global megastar. The report suggested that Taylor Swift wanted to buy County, but the club were quick to respond in a light-hearted tweet that dismissed any rumours of the sort. Both achieved promotion in some style by smashing the 105 points record previously set by Crawley Town in 2011

The focus however, soon shifted to the football as County were set to reignite their rivalry with the Red Dragons. Both achieving promotion from the National League last season, they did so in some style by smashing the 105 points record previously set by Crawley Town in 2011.

While Wrexham earned the only automatic promotion spot, the Magpies were tasked with making it through the playoffs, doing so successfully at Wembley in May. With County and Wrexham aiming to achieve promotion at the first time of asking, this fixture held some significance before a ball was even kicked. The Red Dragons packed out the Jimmy Sirrel Stand and were in full voice to create a bouncing atmosphere before kick-off.

After a relatively slow start, County soon began to grow into the game, David McGoldrick tested Arthur Okonkwo with a shot into the top right corner, but it was comfortably saved by the Arsenal loanee. In response, Sam Dalby gave Sam Slocombe something to think about, as his deft touch caused a looping deflection off Aden Baldwin, meaning the ‘keeper had to tip the ball over the bar.

The closest the home side came to breaking the deadlock in the first half was through a Kyle Cameron cross that presented Matty Langstaff with a free header, only for his effort to ease into the gloves of Okonkwo. The Magpies were dominant in possession and Wrexham struggled to create chances from open play but the home side in particular were not clinical enough.

The second half provided more intensity and end to end action, as the home fans roared on their side. Aaron Nemane and Jodi Jones in particular caused Wrexham several problems in the wider channels, with the latter proving to be crucial in creating chances.

With both sides spurning some key chances, Wrexham had earned themselves a corner upon withstanding some pressure from the home side. As Elliot Lee drove towards the edge of the box, his shot took a heavy deflection and found the bottom corner of the net, sending the Red Dragons into delirium. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrexham AFC (@wrexham_afc)

County had just over 15 minutes to salvage something from the game.

Okonkwo’s long goal kick was severely misjudged by Baldwin, allowing Paul Mullin time on the ball before he set up the oncoming Ollie Palmer to fire past the hapless Slocombe. The substitute had secured all three points for Wrexham, as he ran over to celebrate with the travelling fans. County’s poor finishing and substandard defending had cost them yet again and it will have to improve