Train Drivers’ Union Announce Further Industrial Action

Blessing Nkama

ASLEF, the train drivers union, has announced further strike action in the upcoming weeks.

This announcement has come after Transport Secretary Mark Harper told the Commons Transport Select Committee: “There is, most people think, a perfectly fair and reasonable offer on the table and I genuinely don’t understand why Aslef won’t put it to their members.”

Industrial action will begin on the 2nd of December and end on the 8th of December

ASLEF rejected the proposed pay rise in April 2023 of a 4% salary increase, deeming it ‘risible’ due to inflation running at 10%.

Industrial action will begin on the 2nd of December and end on the 8th of December. ASLEF have announced that 16 train companies will be affected with little to no services running on the selected days. Drivers will also refuse to work overtime from the 1st of December to the 9th of December.

This ongoing dispute has caused widespread cancellations throughout the year which has significantly impacted the public and businesses.

A first-year accountancy student at the University of Nottingham expressed concern and annoyance at the new strikes, commenting that the train strikes always result in her journeys being cancelled and means that she is unable to move around the country.

Businesses have expressed their concern with the timing of the industrial action, especially during a ‘critical festive period’

This sentiment was similarly shared by Ruby, a first-year sociology student, who wished that they would reach a settlement before the new year.

Businesses have expressed their concern with the timing of the industrial action, especially during a ‘critical festive period’. UK Hospitality, which represents hospitality businesses, warned the strikes would cost the industry up to £800 million in losses.

“Hospitality businesses rely on revenue made during the busy festive period to see them through the fallow months of January to March, so it’s essential strikes during December are avoided,” said boss Kate Nicholls.

In response to the industrial action, the government is to take further measures to ensure public services are open during the festive period if strikes are called.

“Where strike action is called and where minimum service level regulations are in place, employers can issue work notices to identify people who are required to work to help ensure the minimum service levels are met.”

This follows on from the passing of the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act in July 2023 as part of government plans to tackle strike disruption.

Blessing Nkama

Featured image courtesy of Bookitlist via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including Uni News, Reviews, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page.