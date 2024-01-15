Nottingham Tram Network Looses Double Since 2022

Izzy Morris

Nottingham Trams Limited has reported just over £57m in losses for the last financial year ending March 2023, which more than doubles figures from 2022 (£20m). This is despite seeing increases in passenger’s journeys, jumping from 9.1m to 14.4m, and a £8.3m increase in turnover.

However Tim Hesketh, CEO of Nottingham Trams Limited’s parent company Tramlink, has indicated that the reasons for these losses are now ‘ancient history’, expressing confidence for the next financial year, which will end in March 2024.

£26m of the loss has been attributed to what is known as an impairment review, wherein a company’s assets are evaluated and forecasted in terms of their value. The most recent review saw a significant impairment, meaning that the review acknowledged a diminishing value, quality and strength in the tram system, indicating a forecast for Nottingham Tram systems of further losses, due to significant economic changes in the market, and due to current financial difficulties.

A significant drop in passengers

In effect, a significant portion of this £57m figure is actually related to an impairment charge within the company’s accounts, which comes about largely due to a significant drop in passengers, at 20%. As Hesketh went on to explain to Nottingham, the network is ‘making less than we predicted when [they] started out in 2011’, which is why this charge can be seen in their accounts.

As is the case in many sectors, the tram network was hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Due to transmission concerns, the network saw a significant reduction in passenger journeys taken, particularly over the lockdown period, where government advice asserted that only essential journeys should be made.