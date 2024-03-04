Manifesto Reviews- Part-Time Officers: Disabled Students’ Officer Candidates

Oli Harris

A group of Impact Magazine writers have looked over the candidate manifestos for this year’s Student Union Elections. Harry Chapman, Katie Sullivan, Emma Burnett, Oli Harris, and Hannah Walton-Hughes summarised and discussed each candidate’s main manifesto points, and gave their views on the manifesto overall. Voting closes on 15th March 2024 at 2pm.

Emily Lavender and George Robinson:

Main manifesto points:

Sensory room

Increased step-free and wheelchair access

H earing loops in lecture theatres

Training course on accessibility for societies

Introduce disability history month

Increase awareness of the disabled students’ network

The manifesto begins by outlining the main goals of the candidates. First, they state their intention to set up a sensory room in the Portland building. This is followed by their advocacy for more step-free and wheelchair access around campus, as well as more and better-quality hearing loops in lecture theatres.

They […] want to increase awareness of the disabled students’ network and support that is available to disabled students

They intend to create a training course for societies, to aid them in being more inclusive of disabled students, and want to work with the library to introduce a disability history month. They also want to increase awareness of the disabled students’ network and support that is available to disabled students, such as Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the Disabled Students Allowance (DSA).

The greatest strength of these candidates is their shared experience on the committee for the disabled students’ network, as well as Emily’s work with the Nottinghamshire deaf society and the charity ADP support, and George’s study of the philosophy of disability.

Oli Harris

